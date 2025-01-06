Ayo Edebiri Brought Corpcore to the Golden Globes Red Carpet in Dashing Pantsuit
Ayo Edebiri paid homage to one of the film industry greats at the Golden Globes last night with her dapper outfit. The actress, who won Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series at the 2024 award ceremony, looked absolutely dashing and office-ready cool in an oversized dark gray pantsuit from Loewe, custom-made by Jonathan Anderson to fit the 29-year-old’s sculpted figure and cool girl personality.
The outfit, styled by Danielle Goldberg, featured a sleek longline blazer with shoulder pads and tailored straight-leg pants with a delicate side ruched detail. It‘s super similar and reminiscent of an Armani suit Julia Roberts wore at the 1990 Golden Globes—the same year the 57-year-old won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Steel Magnolias.
Edebiri, best known for her ongoing lead role in The Bear alongside Jeremy Allen White, accessorized with a matching gray crisp collared shirt underneath, a unique gold feather tie, black loafers, a red ceasefire pin and dainty gold hoop earrings ($148) from Mejuri.
The star of the show, however, and what completely tied together the unique corpcore-inspired ensemble was her brand new curly crimson locks (courtesy of Jacob Aaron), again pulling inspo from Roberts‘s signature hair color and curls. She tapped makeup artist Dee, who opted for a super fierce full-glam look including a flawless base of Armani beauty products, a smoky cat-eye, full wispy lashes and a perfect soft brown lip.
“We dyed my hair this morning. It was kind of insane dying my hair in a hotel room, but I think worth it,” the Bottoms star and Inside Out 2 voice actor shared.
“wore a suit, wore a grill, saw some pals, almost didn’t get on the red carpet so Ethan took pictures of me that are very very bad 🫶🏾 (go see Nickel Boys!!) - lots of love, feeling so so very grateful - golden globes ‘25!!! 🪶❣️,” Edebiri captioned an Instagram post showing off the look with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.
“the coolest and most beautiful person in the whole wide world,” Salem Mitchell wrote.
“Man you’re so cool, congrats Ayo!” Myles Loftin exclaimed.
“Obsessed with you,” Betsey Johnson added.
“You’re my style icon,” Nicholas Galitzine chimed.
In an interview with British Vogue last year, Roberts said her 1990 suit—sourced straight from the men’s section at the Armani in Beverly Hills, was one of her “all-time favorite” ensembles.
“I could not have known it was going to become this statement outfit,” she shared. “I just thought I looked fabulous and I still have that suit.”
Edebiri was nominated for her role in The Bear once again at the 2025 ceremony but ended up losing to Jean Smart for Hacks.