Bandeau Swimwear Gets the Olivia Ponton Upgrade in Mallorca
It’s been weeks since Olivia Ponton wrapped her dreamy Euro summer—but the content just keeps on giving.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who spent part of the season vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, with fellow brand star and DJ XANDRA, just dropped a trio of mesmerizing clips from the trip—and they’re as aesthetic as it gets.
View the post here.
In the cover video, she emerged from the Mediterranean, dripping saltwater as she walked up the shore with a picturesque boat docked behind her in the distance. She wore the Ursula Top ($89) and Rio Bottoms ($89) in “Tie Dye” from Bamba Swim—a bandeau-style bikini and cheeky Brazilian cut set that’s equal parts delicate and daring. The sleek strapless top featured a gold-plated “BAMBA” back clasp, while the string-tie bottoms included colorful beach beads and a flirty cut that highlighted her sculpted figure and tiny waist.
The 23-year-old’s long blonde hair, drenched from the dip, added to the carefree, nature-loving vibe fans have come to expect from her social media content, especially in the summer. If there’s a body of water around, Ponton isn’t afraid to get in. She is all about adventure, sunshine and soaking up every moment.
“(My) hottest time of the year,” she captioned the carousel, and she’s not wrong. Between the striking swimwear, golden glow and unbeatable Mediterranean backdrop, it’s hard to imagine a better summer snapshot. Consider this your official inspiration to book that beach trip—and maybe snag a new bandeau bikini while you’re at it.
“ANGEL,” Bamba commented.
“I was actually wondering if you could get any more perfect.. and here you are ❤️,” one fan gushed.
“That shoot like a movie!! ocean girl ❤️summer!!” Another exclaimed.
The Florida native, now based in New York City, has become one of the most recognizable digital creators in the fashion and lifestyle space. Ponton boasts 2.8 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 7.8 million on TikTok, where her mix of relatable content, stunning travel snippets and beauty tutorials continues to resonate.
Beyond her social media influence, Ponton’s modeling career is skyrocketing, too. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 and returned for the 2023 issue, quickly cementing herself as a fan favorite.
Her ability to balance effortless style with next-level glam makes her one to watch every season. She has also posed for high-profile campaigns with PINK, Aerie, Old Navy, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger and more.