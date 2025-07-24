Best Bandeau Bikinis of 2025: Stay-Up Styles That Flatter Every Bust
If you find yourself constantly thinking “Don’t fall! Don’t fall! Don’t fall!” when wearing a strapless bikini top, then you join a plethora of bandeau lovers who share the same sentiment.
There’s a stigma behind strapless tops that says these garments will simply never stay in place due to the lack of straps. Still, just because there isn’t extra support in the form of traditional strings doesn’t mean strapless bikinis can’t still support at all.
There are brands out there that have cracked the code when it comes to putting “bandeau” and “stay-up” in the same sentence. These same brands also threw a little style into the equation to create the perfect piece you’ll be obsessed with this summer. With these recommendations, bandeau bikinis are bound to become a must-have item for your beach wardrobe.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Bandeau bikinis to shop ASAP
The era of bandeaus isn’t dying anytime soon, especially when designs like these exist. These pieces are stunners by every measure and are sure to bring forth that head-turning moment you thought only existed in movies.
Ark Swimwear
Cut-out bandeaus like the Minimal Bandeau ($80) pictured here are as daring as they are edgy. This Ark Swimwear garment is an outstanding choice for those who want to stand apart from the rest of the crowd when they arrive on the beach.
J.Crew
This O-Ring Bandeau Bikini Top ($98) would be another great option for those looking for something with a pattern. This piece takes style to a completely new level, and J.Crew never stops delivering timeless pieces.
Lane Bryant
Not only does this Strappy Underwire Balconette Bikini Top ($27.49) from Lane Bryant feature a stellar hue for the summer (and when it starts to get hot in the spring), but its shape is also dazzling, consisting of a balconette bandeau. The cut-outs in the middle are also worthy of praise.
Luli Farma
Don’t let Luli Fama’s Double Loop Bandeau Bikini Top ($100) throw you for a loop. What you’re seeing is a real bikini cultivated by someone who couldn’t stand the thought of bandeaus ever being labelled as “basic.”
Pretty Little Thing
It’s time to feel expensive in your bikini, and Pretty Little Thing may be able to help with that without breaking the bank. This cream-colored Textured Flower Trim Bandeau Bikini Top ($38) is glamorous and mesmerizing, embodying beachwear couture at an affordable price point.
Bandeaus for every body
Who said that busty people can’t wear a strapless top? Who said that petite busts don’t have any styles that complement their shape? These sentiments couldn’t be further from the truth, as there is a bandeau bikini out there for every body type. All you need to do is find the one that checks off all the boxes for your specific needs.
- AA-B Cups: Abstain from thick bands and tons of padding, as these won’t flatter the bust and will instead cover up most of the skin. Instead, try a slightly ruched style to create the illusion of more fullness, or styles with underwires for lift.
- C-D Cups: Added coverage is key with these cup sizes, as material that is too tight will have the swimsuit riding up. But not having enough fabric can lead to spillage. Instead, try garments that offer some compression with the comfy feel of thicker fabrics.
- DD-F Cups: Similar to the above, these cup sizes demand fits that are neither too loose nor too tight. The fit for these cup sizes needs to be just right, or else you’ll have your hands full (literally) with manually holding up your top. Instead, try bandeaus with underwires placed at the bottom. Also, look for styles that are adaptable and can mold into the desired shape.
- G+ Cups: Don’t freestyle it just because you have a fuller size, as these cup sizes also need support. On the other hand, don’t opt for anything too restricting either, as it can take away from your shape. Instead, try pieces with side boning and hook-and-eye clasps. Both will work to provide a bandeau that won’t shift or slip.
Unique bandeau bikinis for the summer
A classic, straight-across bandeau is cute, yes—but there are way more options than only those! A vast array of options is available in this cut, so much so that it may be difficult to choose just one.
Diversity in strapless bikini tops
- Cut-outs: Spruce up this traditional look with a cut-out bandeau, featuring extra peeks of skin in the front, back or sides.
- Bejeweled pieces/rings: These options provide a bit of bling to add opulence and luxury to the otherwise classic piece.
- Tie/twist fronts: An option with a little more personality, especially considering you have tons of choices of how to customize the tie to be personally yours.
- Wraps: This style of bandeau bikini allows for a bit of distinctiveness without taking away from the desired shape by implementing a ruching effect with the fabric.
Where to shop for non-slip bandeau tops
Many in-person and online stores have a vast inventory of remarkable pieces that are dying to be a part of your closet. However, the best part is that the following brands ensure their products are high quality, meaning you won’t have to worry about your bandeau slipping every second. Don't believe us? Maybe a few SI Swimsuit models can help persuade you!
Andi Bagus
Andi Bagus checks off the list of cultivating on-trend styles with unforgettable designs. Even so, the most important box this brand checks off is ensuring every bikini achieves its fullest potential, with high quality and high performance guaranteed.
Lybethras
Fitness trainer and SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin flawlessly striking this daring pose is a testament to how her Lybethras bikini top is the perfect pick for a plethora of summer activities. With functionality at the forefront of this brand’s purpose, shoppers can rest easy knowing they won’t have to check their bikini for slippage throughout their beach day.
SUNCILLO
SUNCILLO’s mission is to spark confidence in shoppers who purchase their products, as well as to enhance the beauty the customer already possesses. And they certainly wouldn’t be able to do both if they made slippery bandeau bikinis! Trust this brand to make you look as dreamy as 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Lauren Chan did in her white bandeau.
Toxic Sadie
“Drop-dead gorgeous” is just one of the many descriptors you’ll feel when you put on a bandeau from Toxic Sadie. After all, that’s all that comes to mind when viewing this snap of SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders sporting one.
Why some strapless tops don’t stay up
There are loads of reasons why a bandeau bikini top might be refusing to stay in place. Sometimes, it feels like there’s nothing you can do but accept it. Even so, once you’re made aware of why the slip happens, you’re sure to be able to find a way to combat the issue before it even starts.
- Material: The insides of a bandeau matter just as much as the outside. Rather than opting for a fabric where gravity has to do most of the work, choose tops made with materials that include underwire to help everything stay in place.
- Prep: You know how soap can make a glass extra slippery? Well, some products can have the same effect on your body, making your top slide around. Watery lotions or oily products can affect the fit of a bandeau bikini. Look for firmer skin products, like shea or cocoa butter, which will work more like a glue to bind the top to your body.
- Size: If a bikini top is not the right fit for your specific body, it’s not going to give you what you need—no matter the style. This point is exacerbated even further with bandeaus, as these pieces rely heavily on a snug fit to perform their job. Work with an experienced stylist to find the perfect size for your bust.
Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.