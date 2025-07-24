Swimsuit

Best Bandeau Bikinis of 2025: Stay-Up Styles That Flatter Every Bust

These no-slip guaranteed bandeau bikinis will be your go-to swimsuits for the summer.

Diana Nosa

Blue bandeau bikini
Blue bandeau bikini / Getty Images

If you find yourself constantly thinking “Don’t fall! Don’t fall! Don’t fall!” when wearing a strapless bikini top, then you join a plethora of bandeau lovers who share the same sentiment.

There’s a stigma behind strapless tops that says these garments will simply never stay in place due to the lack of straps. Still, just because there isn’t extra support in the form of traditional strings doesn’t mean strapless bikinis can’t still support at all.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelet by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

There are brands out there that have cracked the code when it comes to putting “bandeau” and “stay-up” in the same sentence. These same brands also threw a little style into the equation to create the perfect piece you’ll be obsessed with this summer. With these recommendations, bandeau bikinis are bound to become a must-have item for your beach wardrobe.

Bandeau bikinis to shop ASAP

The era of bandeaus isn’t dying anytime soon, especially when designs like these exist. These pieces are stunners by every measure and are sure to bring forth that head-turning moment you thought only existed in movies.

Ark Swimwear

Ark Swimwear Yellow Minimal Bandeau
Ark Swimwear Yellow Minimal Bandeau / Ark Swimwear

Cut-out bandeaus like the Minimal Bandeau ($80) pictured here are as daring as they are edgy. This Ark Swimwear garment is an outstanding choice for those who want to stand apart from the rest of the crowd when they arrive on the beach.

J.Crew

J. Crew O-ring bandeau bikini top in daffodil daze block print
J. Crew O-ring bandeau bikini top in daffodil daze block print / J..Cew

This O-Ring Bandeau Bikini Top ($98) would be another great option for those looking for something with a pattern. This piece takes style to a completely new level, and J.Crew never stops delivering timeless pieces.

Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant Strappy Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
Lane Bryant Strappy Underwire Balconette Bikini Top / Lane Bryant

Not only does this Strappy Underwire Balconette Bikini Top ($27.49) from Lane Bryant feature a stellar hue for the summer (and when it starts to get hot in the spring), but its shape is also dazzling, consisting of a balconette bandeau. The cut-outs in the middle are also worthy of praise.

Luli Farma

Luli Fama Double Loop Bandeau Bikini Top
Luli Fama Double Loop Bandeau Bikini Top / Luli Fama/Revolve

Don’t let Luli Fama’s Double Loop Bandeau Bikini Top ($100) throw you for a loop. What you’re seeing is a real bikini cultivated by someone who couldn’t stand the thought of bandeaus ever being labelled as “basic.”

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Plus Cream Textured Flower Trim Bandeau Bikini Top
Pretty Little Thing Plus Cream Textured Flower Trim Bandeau Bikini Top / Pretty Little Thing

It’s time to feel expensive in your bikini, and Pretty Little Thing may be able to help with that without breaking the bank. This cream-colored Textured Flower Trim Bandeau Bikini Top ($38) is glamorous and mesmerizing, embodying beachwear couture at an affordable price point.

Bandeaus for every body

Who said that busty people can’t wear a strapless top? Who said that petite busts don’t have any styles that complement their shape? These sentiments couldn’t be further from the truth, as there is a bandeau bikini out there for every body type. All you need to do is find the one that checks off all the boxes for your specific needs.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Necklace by Island Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
  • AA-B Cups: Abstain from thick bands and tons of padding, as these won’t flatter the bust and will instead cover up most of the skin. Instead, try a slightly ruched style to create the illusion of more fullness, or styles with underwires for lift.
  • C-D Cups: Added coverage is key with these cup sizes, as material that is too tight will have the swimsuit riding up. But not having enough fabric can lead to spillage. Instead, try garments that offer some compression with the comfy feel of thicker fabrics.
  • DD-F Cups: Similar to the above, these cup sizes demand fits that are neither too loose nor too tight. The fit for these cup sizes needs to be just right, or else you’ll have your hands full (literally) with manually holding up your top. Instead, try bandeaus with underwires placed at the bottom. Also, look for styles that are adaptable and can mold into the desired shape.
  • G+ Cups: Don’t freestyle it just because you have a fuller size, as these cup sizes also need support. On the other hand, don’t opt for anything too restricting either, as it can take away from your shape. Instead, try pieces with side boning and hook-and-eye clasps. Both will work to provide a bandeau that won’t shift or slip.

Unique bandeau bikinis for the summer

A classic, straight-across bandeau is cute, yes—but there are way more options than only those! A vast array of options is available in this cut, so much so that it may be difficult to choose just one.

Diversity in strapless bikini tops

  • Cut-outs: Spruce up this traditional look with a cut-out bandeau, featuring extra peeks of skin in the front, back or sides.
NastyGal 3D Flower Applique Bandeau Bikini Set
NastyGal 3D Flower Applique Bandeau Bikini Set / NastyGal
  • Bejeweled pieces/rings: These options provide a bit of bling to add opulence and luxury to the otherwise classic piece.
Calzedonia Lightly Padded Bandeau Swimsuit Top Timeless Diva
Calzedonia Lightly Padded Bandeau Swimsuit Top Timeless Diva / Calzedonia
  • Tie/twist fronts: An option with a little more personality, especially considering you have tons of choices of how to customize the tie to be personally yours.
Seafolly Bella Bandeau Bikini Top
Seafolly Bella Bandeau Bikini Top / Seafolly/Clearwater
  • Wraps: This style of bandeau bikini allows for a bit of distinctiveness without taking away from the desired shape by implementing a ruching effect with the fabric.
Peppermayo Delta Bikini Bottoms - Green Tropical
Peppermayo Delta Bikini Bottoms - Green Tropical / Peppermayo

Where to shop for non-slip bandeau tops

Many in-person and online stores have a vast inventory of remarkable pieces that are dying to be a part of your closet. However, the best part is that the following brands ensure their products are high quality, meaning you won’t have to worry about your bandeau slipping every second. Don't believe us? Maybe a few SI Swimsuit models can help persuade you!

Andi Bagus

Allie Ayers is wearing a green bikini in Atlantic City.
Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Andi Bagus checks off the list of cultivating on-trend styles with unforgettable designs. Even so, the most important box this brand checks off is ensuring every bikini achieves its fullest potential, with high quality and high performance guaranteed.

Lybethras

Katie Austin is wearing a white bikini in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Fitness trainer and SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin flawlessly striking this daring pose is a testament to how her Lybethras bikini top is the perfect pick for a plethora of summer activities. With functionality at the forefront of this brand’s purpose, shoppers can rest easy knowing they won’t have to check their bikini for slippage throughout their beach day.

SUNCILLO

Lauren Chan is wearing a necklace and white bikini in Bermuda.
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SUNCILLO. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

SUNCILLO’s mission is to spark confidence in shoppers who purchase their products, as well as to enhance the beauty the customer already possesses. And they certainly wouldn’t be able to do both if they made slippery bandeau bikinis! Trust this brand to make you look as dreamy as 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Lauren Chan did in her white bandeau.

Toxic Sadie

Jasmine Sanders is wearing an orange bikini in Tampa.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie. Earrings and necklace by 8 Other Reasons. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Drop-dead gorgeous” is just one of the many descriptors you’ll feel when you put on a bandeau from Toxic Sadie. After all, that’s all that comes to mind when viewing this snap of SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders sporting one.

Why some strapless tops don’t stay up

There are loads of reasons why a bandeau bikini top might be refusing to stay in place. Sometimes, it feels like there’s nothing you can do but accept it. Even so, once you’re made aware of why the slip happens, you’re sure to be able to find a way to combat the issue before it even starts.

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated
  • Material: The insides of a bandeau matter just as much as the outside. Rather than opting for a fabric where gravity has to do most of the work, choose tops made with materials that include underwire to help everything stay in place.
  • Prep: You know how soap can make a glass extra slippery? Well, some products can have the same effect on your body, making your top slide around. Watery lotions or oily products can affect the fit of a bandeau bikini. Look for firmer skin products, like shea or cocoa butter, which will work more like a glue to bind the top to your body.
  • Size: If a bikini top is not the right fit for your specific body, it’s not going to give you what you need—no matter the style. This point is exacerbated even further with bandeaus, as these pieces rely heavily on a snug fit to perform their job. Work with an experienced stylist to find the perfect size for your bust.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

