Bar Refaeli Serves 90s Summery Supermodel Vibes in Scrunchy Swimwear, Striped Towel
Bar Refaeli’s weekend plans sure look like a summer dream. The SI Swimsuit model who starred on the cover of the 2009 issue, just shared a stunning, vibey video with her 3.8 million followers. She donned a sleek white scrunchy scoop-neck one piece, and neatly tossed her hair up in a white-and-yellow striped towel for a super casual yet aesthetic look. The Israeli model was filmed posing on a textured wall and drinking from a Coke bottle. She accessorized with chunky white sunglasses and showed off her slim, toned and tan figure.
“Weekend plans. ☀️🥤🕶️ @carolinalemkeberlin.il,” the mom of three, who shares her kids Liv, Elle and David with husband Adi Ezra, captioned the cute, 90s-inspired clip. She tagged eyewear brand Carolina Lemke, for which she has been a longtime ambassador and campaign staple. Refaeli also showed off her dancing talent as she shimmied along to an upbeat song, and posing skills, as she artfully sipped from a straw and leaned against the wall striking a bold smolder for the camera.
The 39-year-old has cemented herself as a fashion and modeling industry icon, and her classy personal style always features notes of elegance, neutral hues and hints of quiet luxury.
“It’s a game, it’s a change of attitude, it’s a change of character sometimes,” she said about fashion. “There’s so much room in the fashion industry for all kinds of girls. I think the ones that really make it are the ones [who are] really fun to work with. They treat everyone nicely and always with respect. I think it’s true for every kind of life, but also in modeling. You have to have a smile on your face, a good attitude and feel comfortable with the way you care of yourself, otherwise nothing will look good.”