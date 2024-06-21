SI Swimsuit Model Myla Dalbesio Was Daring in Wyoming
Myla Dalbesio made her SI Swimsuit debut inn 2017, when she traveled to Curaçao with photographer Ben Watts. The model and artist returned to the fold each year through 2020, venturing to the likes of Aruba, Australia and Wyoming with the brand. Additionally, Dalbesio double-dipped for a secondary feature in ’18, when she posed for a special in-studio project titled “In Her Own Words.”
Though each of her brand features were just as stunning as the next, we often find ourselves drawn back to Dalbesio’s photo shoot in Wyoming, as it provided a unique and stunning backdrop that was quite a departure from her beachside ones. The styling also combined itty-bitty bikinis with western-inspired fashion, including cowboy boots, work jackets and more. Following her photo shoot, Dalbesio detailed her favorite image that was captured on set, which featured a tiny two-piece and a Carhartt jacket.
“A photo that really captures me. A bikini and a carhartt 🙃,” she wrote on Instagram. “A little bit country and a little bit rock and roll. It’s special to work with a team that respects your opinion, and wants you to have the best experience you can, and to represent yourself in the way that you want to. I can’t say enough how grateful I am to be a part of this family for another year.”
Below, find a few of our favorite images from Dalbesio’s country-themed SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Wyoming, starting with the aforementioned pic that she deemed her favorite.