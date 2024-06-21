Alix Earle Shares Little Sister Penelope’s Hilarious Reaction to SI Swimsuit Digital Cover
By now, you’ve seen Alix Earle’s June 2024 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover photo. The 23-year-old content creator posed for Yu Tsai in Miami, which resulted in two different (but equally stunning galleries): one beachside feature and an after-party themed set of hotel pics.
In the aforementioned cover snap, Earle was captured in a bronze Tom Ford string bikini and coordinated sunglasses by the luxury fashion designer. And while the University of Miami graduate quickly shared her own reaction to seeing the cover when it dropped on May 31 with her 6.9 million TikTok followers, we got the inside scoop on how her friends and family reacted. Her little sister, Penelope, had a particularly candid response to seeing the photo.
“They all texted me as soon as it went up,” Earle tells us of her supportive siblings. “And I got a [group] FaceTime call because my family was in the car going to the airport on the way down to Miami [for Swim Week] and they all were together and they were like, ‘Alix, you looked so good.’ And even my little sibling, Penelope, she’s brutally honest, and she was like, ‘I would tell you if it doesn’t look good. Like, it looks great.’”
The day after her cover went live, Earle walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week with her three younger sisters, Ashtin, Penelope and Izabel, at her side. Shop each of their runway looks here.