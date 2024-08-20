Bar Refaeli Takes on Tenniscore Again in Red Hot Athletic Shorts
Bar Refaeli is taking on tenniscore this summer. The supermodel, who has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue six separate years, traveling everywhere from Jamaica to the Maldives with the franchise, often shows off her expert fashionista skills on social media.
In her new Instagram post, the 39-year-old channeled her inner Tashi Duncan, Zendaya’s character in the sports-drama film Challengers. Refaeli showed off her super sculpted and lean figure in bright cherry red shorts and a white sports bra. She posed at the bottom of some bleachers and tied her Nike sneakers in the black-and-white cover snap, and in another pic, she added an open-back loose athletic muscle tank top as she grabbed something out of a bag.
Her long blonde locks were in a low messy bun in the first couple of photos and in a long smooth ponytail in the latter two.
“🎾👟,” Refaeli aptly captioned the carousel that she shared with her 3.8 million followers.
This isn’t the first time the model has tapped into the trending tenniscore aesthetic recently. And last time, she blended it with Brat core’s signature neon green hue. Earlier this month, Refaeli snapped a series of photos on a teal clay court as she flaunted her washboard abs while playing a round of tennis. The mom of three, who shares her kids Liv, Elle and David with husband and businessman Adi Ezra, donned neon green shorts, a white sports bra, a black visor and white cat-eye sunglasses for the occasion.