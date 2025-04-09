Barbie Ferreira Is Red Hot on the Red Carpet for 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards
The color red is certainly back in season, and Barbie Ferreira is once again a vision in this beautiful hue.
Ferreira attended the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles this week, where she graced the red carpet in a cherry-colored gown by Simkhai. The unique garment featured a series of straps located on both the shoulders and the upper arms of the beautiful actress. From there, a semi-sweetheart neckline danced across her chest, which was a stellar design as it expertly met a cinched midsection before flowing down into a straight skirt.
As for her accessories, the Euphoria star paired her gown with a pointy-toed black heel to not only introduce a new color, but also a new shape to the silhouette. These small decisions paid off exceptionally well as the overall look from head to toe is a red hot fashion moment.
Last but certainly not least, her curled brunette hair has been swooped to the side, easily making any admirer envious of how flawless it lays on her nearly bare shoulders. The same can be said for her barely-there makeup, as it’s truly a sight to behold for those who love a more natural, but still glamorous, look.
When Ferreira’s not dressed to the gods in front of the red carpet cameras, she’s killing it on set of her latest TV and film projects, including the recently released Bob Trevino Likes It.
In the 2025 film, Ferreira stars as Lily Trevino, a young woman whose life is suddenly flipped upside down after her “father” ditches her, never speaking to her again. While on a journey to make amends, she comes across another person with the exact same name as her father. As she explores this newfound relationship, she’s surprised to find that she has tons in common with this stranger.
But, as Lily explores this newfound friendship, she quickly realizes it comes with some revelations she didn’t see coming.
The 28-year-old celebrity brings her undeniable talent to this film in a way that no one has ever seen before. A Hollywood legend in the making, Ferreira spoke to Film Independent about how she brought the character of Lily to life.
“What I think is so important about my experience with having family members that abandon you is that your inner child is part of you that kind of always is screaming to get acknowledged,” Ferreira said. “I wanted everyone to see the really gritty parts of what that means when your inner child isn’t cared for and having that be a raw never but also trying to keep it together.”
Ferreira continued, saying, “I really wanted to honor the story and make it as real as possible and make sure Lily was multi-dimensional. Yes, she’s lonely. But she’s funny. The character of Lily is such a privilege to play because she just offers so much [...] It just felt really easy to step into her and stepping out was a little hard. But it was an incredible pleasure to play her and it was just the best part of my career so far.”
With a win like this under her belt, it’s clear Ferreira is on an unstoppable upward trend, and we’re excited to see where she goes next!
Bob Trevino Likes It is now playing in select theaters.