Tate McRae Rocks Sweet Red and White Seaside Style for Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’
Tate McRae is well on her way to becoming a style icon, and her latest cover feature for Rolling Stone proves just that.
The Canadian singer graced the front page, bringing a little summertime to the winter. She sported a fiery red and white string bikini with three red hearts placed throughout. The outline of the set was a gorgeous cherry-red, making the white pop out all the more, and the strings on the cheeky bikini bottoms’ sides were also this same vibrant hue.
Is it Tate or her spicier alter-ego, Tatiana? The world may never know—but what is known is that this bombshell slayed her cover feature like a pro.
Other looks featured in her Rolling Stone feature included an ensemble that is as flirty as it is charming. A cropped white and sky blue plaid jacket with gold embellishments throughout, paired perfectly with her light-blue CHANEL string swimsuit bottoms. McRae’s “introspective, awkward Canadian” side was well-suited for this look.
As for the “confident pop girl” side, a.k.a. Tatiana, she wore a punch pink-orange two-piece. The bold and daring set was made even more enchanting with the addition of the tie string placed in the middle of the triangle bikini cups.
With Rolling Stone, McRae discussed all the highs and lows she has experienced this year. Her highs consisted of many accomplishments, such as completing a world tour, a 2026 Grammy Award nomination and much more. Her lows, however, went beyond what the world could see on the outside.
“Horseshoe,“ a brand-new song off her deluxe album SO CLOSE TO WHAT???, captured this constant theme of contradictions McRae tends to experience.
“I was feeling so strange, because I was experiencing things that I’d wished for my whole life,” the 22-year-old expressed. “Playing shows and getting to exist in this career makes me feel like the luckiest girl on the planet. And I was not letting myself be sad, because I can’t live a life like this and be sad.”
She continued, adding, “That song is about how I feel so grateful, but I feel like I’ve never felt more alone and more alienated from everything. When all the makeup and clothes come off, it’s just you in your bedroom. You’re like, ‘OK, who am I?’ And that’s a really daunting thought. I’m just an insecure, sensitive person who has to figure out what she wants.”
Like anyone, McRae is still in the process of figuring it all out—and while she doesn’t have all the answers, she does envision a tranquil life for herself far in the future.
“Hopefully there’s a cap and then I peace out, move to Italy and just chill. I hope that’s what I do.”