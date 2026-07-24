Surf-Inspired Swimwear to Perfect Retro, Beach Bum Vibes This Summer

We’ve reached the end of July, but there is still plenty of summer left on the calendar—which means several more trips to the beach trips are in order. And if you’re looking for some new swimwear and accessories for your next visit to the shore, we’ve got you covered.

Swimsuit trends may come and go, but one aesthetic that’s always in style is the cool, casual surfer girl vibe. In fact, the styling on set in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture à la Blue Crush. If, like us, you’re obsessed with the loose and undone seaside style depicted in the 2002 film (think barely-there makeup, sea salt textured hair and surfer girl bikinis), get ready to shop four similar looks below.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and, fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, curated the following looks so you can “add to cart” with ease.

Classic Roxy surfer girl

Roxy swimwear and accessories | Miaou, Net-a-Porter, Jimmy Fairly, Shall We and Gap

Keep things interesting with a patterned navy and yellow bikini and matching shorts, while adding a few simple accessories like a white tank and flip-flops to your look.

Colorful, laid-back vibes

Colorful swimwear and accessories | Bamba Swim, DÔEN, Gunes Swim, Net-a-Porter and Shopbop

A pop of color is always a great way to turn heads, and this Bamba Swim bikini and Gunes Swim tote are a match made in heaven.

Stripes are always in style

Striped swimwear and accessories | Triangl, Net-a-Porter, TKEES, Banana Republic and Revolve

Should you typically gravitate toward a monochromatic color palette, this striped ensemble simply screams “effortless cool girl.”

The power of a one-piece

Blue one-piece and accessories | Myra Swim, Prada, The Frankie Shop, La Veste and FWRD

If water sports are on your itinerary for the day or you’re planning to play a round of beach volleyball, a one-piece and a pair of surfer shorts can offer a bit more support.

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