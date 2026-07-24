Surf-Inspired Swimwear to Perfect Retro, Beach Bum Vibes This Summer
We’ve reached the end of July, but there is still plenty of summer left on the calendar—which means several more trips to the beach trips are in order. And if you’re looking for some new swimwear and accessories for your next visit to the shore, we’ve got you covered.
Swimsuit trends may come and go, but one aesthetic that’s always in style is the cool, casual surfer girl vibe. In fact, the styling on set in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture à la Blue Crush. If, like us, you’re obsessed with the loose and undone seaside style depicted in the 2002 film (think barely-there makeup, sea salt textured hair and surfer girl bikinis), get ready to shop four similar looks below.
SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and, fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, curated the following looks so you can “add to cart” with ease.
Classic Roxy surfer girl
Keep things interesting with a patterned navy and yellow bikini and matching shorts, while adding a few simple accessories like a white tank and flip-flops to your look.
- Roxy Kauai Bikini Top, $80 and Bottom, $80 (miaou.com)
- Roxy Blake Short, $145 (miaou.com)
- Agolde Poppy Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton and Lyocell-Blend Jersey Tank, $100 (net-a-porter.com)
- The Aela Sunglasses, $148 (jimmyfairly.com)
- Lemon Hat, $40 (officialshallwe.com)
- Canvas Flip-Flops, $10 (gap.com)
Colorful, laid-back vibes
A pop of color is always a great way to turn heads, and this Bamba Swim bikini and Gunes Swim tote are a match made in heaven.
- Malibu Top, $89 and Amore Bottoms, $79 (bambaswim.com)
- Leda Short, $298 (shopdoen.com)
- Teal Bundle Tote, $83 (gunesswim.com)
- Saint Laurent Eyewear Jeanne Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses, $495 (net-a-porter.com)
- Lacey Ryan Aquamarine Horizontal Treasure Necklace, $85 (shopbop.com)
Stripes are always in style
Should you typically gravitate toward a monochromatic color palette, this striped ensemble simply screams “effortless cool girl.”
- Mima Butter Crochet Stripe Crop Bikini Set, $135 (triangl.com)
- Faithfull Mica Striped Cotton-Blend Mini Dress, $208 (net-a-porter.com)
- Lily Nude Flip-Flops, $65 (tkees.com)
- Dream Boat Sunglasses by Le Specs, $98 (bananarepublic.gap.com)
- Eliou Tatty Anklet, $180 (revolve.com)
The power of a one-piece
If water sports are on your itinerary for the day or you’re planning to play a round of beach volleyball, a one-piece and a pair of surfer shorts can offer a bit more support.
- Ralph One-Piece, $240 (myraswim.com)
- Prada Shadowplay Sunglasses, $555 (prada.com)
- Naia Macrame Bag, $175 (thefrankieshop.com)
- Mei Shorts Mint, $220 (lavestelaveste.com)
- Flòwze x Eliou for FWRD Flo Twin Sandal, $389 (fwrd.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.