Before Ciara Rocks the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Halftime Show, Relive Her Stunning SI Swimsuit Debut

Over the weekend, fans learned that Ciara would be headlining Major League Soccer’s 2026 All-Star Game halftime show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., this Wednesday, July 29.

The league announced the exciting decision in a statement on Saturday, July 25, where the “Level Up” singer—who is a part-owner of the Seattle Sounders FC MLS team alongside her husband Russell Wilson—opened up about the fabulous feat. “Headlining the halftime show at this year’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime is such an incredible honor,” Ciara said, per MLS. “I love being part of moments that bring people together through music and pure energy. As a proud MLS team owner, I know these fans show up with so much heart, and I can't wait to match that on stage. July 29 is going to be a celebration of the game, the culture, and the joy of sharing this experience together!”

And of course, we here at SI Swimsuit are massive fans of the Grammy Award-winning performer, as she’s a member of the SI Swimsuit family! Ciara posed for the magazine in 2022 as one of four cover stars alongside Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk. So, before the celebrated recording artist hits the halftime stage this week, we’re taking a look back at just a few of our favorite snapshots from her sensational SI Swimsuit debut.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

As noted above, Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts on the shores of Barbados for her first-ever SI Swimsuit feature back in 2022. When it came to her style for the shoot, the SI Swimsuit team worked with the singer’s stylist Kollin Carter, who opted for an incredible collection of bikinis, one-pieces and monokinis from beloved designers like Mugler, LaQuan Smith and Baba Jagne—and they didn’t stop there! The wardrobe was also an exceptional lesson in how to style seaside accessories, as Ciara rocked hats, harnesses and gloves for multiple looks.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated, and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a young Black girl. She was so powerful; she was a force. We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment. There were just so many things about that issue and time that were really special and historic. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space,” the star told SI Swimsuit, in part, while on set. “It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call ...”

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES. | Ben Watts / Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES. | Ben Watts / Sports Illustrated

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see this superstar light up the 2026 MLS All-Star Game halftime show stage this week. To watch her performance and all the must-see action, be sure to catch the event when it airs this Wednesday, July 29, at 8 p.m. ET on Apple TV—and to check out Ciara’s full 2022 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here!

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