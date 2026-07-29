Bethenny Frankel Reflects on SI Swimsuit Runway Show in ‘NewBeauty’ Interview

NewBeauty revealed its summer 2026 digital cover star on Tuesday, July 28, and the honors went to none other than Bethenny Frankel! The entrepreneur and reality television star was photographed by Ben Watts for the occasion while clad in a pretty blue Camilla one-piece adorned with a sweet floral print in the image that landed her the front page.

In the accompanying cover story, Frankel opened up about everything from her fitness routine to her favorite drugstore beauty products. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star also chatted about her much-talked about appearance on the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week earlier this year, which marked Frankel’s second consecutive time strutting the catwalk for the brand.

Bethenny Frankel. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Gloves by Seymoure Gloves. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

“I never really thought about my age until last year doing that,” Frankel told NewBeauty. “I don’t place a tremendous amount of emphasis on my looks, so it was strange that suddenly everybody else did, on my hair color, my body, my skin tone. It was exciting, but I had to catch up to everybody else. I don’t believe my own bulls---, and I don’t drink my own Kool-Aid, but I also think a lot of it affected women who are moms, who felt like, thank you, we’re not dead, we’re not dinosaurs, we get to be hot too. A lot of younger women told me I make them not afraid to get older. That part I’m proud of. Being hot and having a good body isn’t interesting. The meaning behind it is.”

While Frankel made her brand debut on the SI Swimsuit runway in 2025, she then posed for her rookie feature in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she was photographed by James Macari for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 55-year-old mom of one proved her supermodel status while on location, and Frankel posed for Macari in several cool bikinis and one-pieces while on set.

Following the release of her photo gallery with the magazine’s release in May, Frankel quickly hit back at detractors who urged her to “act her age.” Continuing to thrive and be unbothered by internet trolls, Frankel then stepped out onto the SI Swimsuit runway where she rocked a number of showstopping looks.

Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite photos of Frankel from her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot that showcase the best-selling author and social media influencer’s beauty from the inside out.

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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