Bella Hadid Arrives to YSL Paris Fashion Week Show in Little Black Dress Ahead of Runway Return
After about two years away from the runway, Bella Hadid is finally back. The model made her return in high style, taking to the runway at Saint Laurent’s spring-summer 2025 fashion show on Tuesday, Sept. 24, during Paris Fashion Week. For the walk, she dressed in a slouchy, oversized black suit, complete with a baggy blazer, wide-leg pants, a crisp white button-down and black tie. She finished off her runway style with a pair of thick-rimmed black glasses, pointed high heels and a signature slicked-back hairdo.
It was a far cry from the last outfit she wore on the runway. During the 2022 Paris Fashion Week event, the 27-year-old was part of an iconic display by Parisian designer Coperni. She stood on the runway as a stunning white dress was spray-painted onto her. The resulting look was fabulous—and somewhat surprisingly durable.
Since that showstopping display, the young model has taken a step back from the fashion modeling world. In the interim, she founded Orebella, a luxury perfume line with four scents. She also made her television acting debut in a guest role on the show Ramy, appearing in two episodes in 2022.
In other words, a return to the runway was in order—and Hadid did it in an appropriately big way. And while her YSL runway look was certainly noteworthy, it was her pre-show look that really caught our attention.
Ahead of her first runway appearance since October 2022, she arrived at the location of the luxury fashion show in incredible style. For the occasion, the supermodel opted for a simple little black dress, featuring a flattering V-neckline and billowing long sleeves. She styled the mini with an oversized gold bracelet, shiny copper high heels and a small black handbag. As with her runway appearance, she completed the look with a signature slicked-back hairstyle.
The rest of her Parisian style has, thus far, been just as glamorous. Ahead of Hadid’s return to the runway on Tuesday, the model stepped out for an afternoon in the City of Light in picture-perfect fall fashion, including a tan mini dress, oversized black leather jacket and black leather boots.
With several days of Paris Fashion Week remaining (the event runs through Tuesday, Oct. 1), there’s no doubt Hadid will produce even more immaculate fashion moments before departing from the fashion capital. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.