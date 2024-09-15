Bella Hadid Brings Western Fashion to New York City in Leather Corset, Denim Midi Skirt, Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid took New York Fashion Week by storm, channeling her inner cowgirl in multiple striking western-inspired ensembles that certainly grabbed our attention over the past few days.
The supermodel’s look on Wednesday—a cinched two-tone leather corset top paired with a denim midi skirt and classic brown cowboy boots—blended rugged charm with high-fashion flair. As Hadid strutted through the city streets, she reminded everyone of her cool equestrian girl status and love for horses. The 27-year-old accessorized with tons of fun, mixed-metal jewelry, an antique brown leather purse and the glowiest terracotta glam look.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She was also spotted numerous times, alongside boyfriend Adan Banuelos, who is a professional horseman and rodeo star, in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.
On Thursday, Hadid paired a stunning feminine cherry red polka dot dress ($195) from Frankies Bikinis with suede cognac cowboy boots ($1,295) as she visited Kemo Sabe‘s western-themed pop-up. The model completed her look with sleek oval-shaped black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a charming bangle.
The couple closed the “Window to the West” show for the designer that evening, shutting down the streets of the Big Apple on horseback, in full-on cowboy and cowgirl apparel, complete with boots, chunky gold hardware belts, hats, denim jeans and bell-bottom chaps. The duo looked like a match made in heaven even after they had a quick outfit change and hit the town.
Hadid rocked a plunging, flattering yellow fringe-embellished halter corset top and low-rise black leather, showing off her edgy style and super slim and sculpted figure. She left her black cowboy hat on, and added some fun accessories, including a statement silver horseshoe pendant necklace and a vintage brown belt.
We’re certainly pinning both of these pics to our Halloween costume inspo mood board.