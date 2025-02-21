Bella Thorne Dazzles in Figure-Hugging Corset Bodysuit Sheer Dress
For a special throwback Thursday this week, Bella Thorne posted a series of photos featuring what her Valentine’s Day consisted of. In addition to a delicious-looking charcuterie board, the special holiday included a stunning dress that any fashionista looking for a unique, form-fitting ensemble should add to their closets.
Thorne’s Valentine’s Day look features a nude-colored piece that hugs her body from top to bottom. The dress’s best details include the long sleeves as well as a sheer, see-through skirt. However, it’s the corset bodysuit with a U-shaped plunge that really steals the show with its ability to allow the actress to flaunt her stuff while also providing an extra level of sophistication.
The Assassination Nation actress clearly had the time of her life with her special someone. So much so that she labeled the night as a “dream.”
In addition to photos of her outfit and her dining, Thorne’s fiancé, Mark Emms, can also be seen in the compilation. He places a smooch on her cheek, making fans swoon.
“Love it girl. You look amazing,” one fan commented.
“this dress perfectly highlights your beautiful waist❤️,” said another.
“You two are always beautiful together,” a third wrote.
“The skin baby, the skin 🔥,” TV personality La Demi Martinez said.
Thorne and Emms have been romantically linked after meeting at Cara Delevingne’s 30th birthday party in 2022. One love-filled year later, the two were so smitten with one another that a proposal wasn’t a matter of if but when. In 2023, they got engaged.
In an interview with People Magazine, Thorne shared her excitement over the exciting news. “Every day we kind of draw closer. It's really like, ‘Oh wow, we’re really, you’re my partner.’ Let’s do this together,” she said in 2023. “So that kind of becomes more real every day, and kind of solidifies our partnership more and more every day.”
“[We’re] still really learning each other's traits, and trying to get them right before we get married so that we're not figuring out all that stuff on the table,” she added. “I think me and Mark are really in our language of now, talking it out now, so we can just do it or get through it or decide how we want to feel about it. Or if we need to see a therapist over that one specific topic, then we do it.”