Berkleigh Wright’s New Digitals Give Us Major Modern Cinderella Vibes
Berkleigh Wright just delivered her most enchanting shoot yet, and it’s giving fairy-tale energy with a high-fashion finish.
The SI Swimsuit model posed in the Novie Maxi Knit Dress ($329) by Helsa Studios, a dreamy sky blue halter-neck gown made from a soft viscose knit that draped seamlessly over her figure. With a high neckline that wrapped around the neck and a completely open back, the maxi hugged her slim, sculpted frame in all the right places. Wright flaunted her toned back and statuesque silhouette with poise, confidence and just the right hint of mystery.
The Los Angeles-based model wore her long blonde hair down in soft, sleek waves that complemented the ethereal vibe, while natural, glowy glam enhanced her radiant complexion. With her sizzling smolder and impeccable modeling skills more clear than ever, Wright served modern Cinderella—minus the ball gown, plus the editorial elegance.
Photographer Alec Walworth captured the shoot, and she tagged her New York, LA and Miami agency, The Industry, on the cover image.
The 31-year-old made the move from Colorado to California to pursue modeling full-time after a standout career as a Denver Broncos cheerleader. In addition to building a robust modeling portfolio, Wright also works as a technical account manager at Oracle and somehow still finds time to share her love of reading and mindfulness with her online community.
After co-winning the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, the Kansas native made her SI Swimsuit rookie debut in the brand’s 2024 issue, posing for Derek Kettela in Belize.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and also realize my potential and everything else that I wanted to do. I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, I was ready to take that next step, and [SI Swimsuit] really helped me realize that I was ready to do that,” she shared. “[My fellow Swim Search co-winners and I] all lift each other up, and we help each other realize our potentials and our strengths.”
Since then, Wright has continued to showcase her versatility and star power—proving time and again that she’s more than just a pretty face.
Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the new digitals.
“Beautiful,” wrote fellow SI Swim model Sharina Gutierrez.
“These are so beautiful ,” added Jasmine Sanders.
“You’re so stunning Berk!” Sixtine chimed in.
“This might be my all-time favorite shoot you’ve done ,” one fan gushed.
“You’re the vision of visions Berk 🤩,” another chimed.