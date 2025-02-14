Berkleigh Wright’s Red and White Polka Dot Thong Two-Piece Is Perfect for a Romantic Getaway
Today marks the day of love, but if you’re someone who wears your heart on your sleeve, spreading love comes with each day. And if you already have plans for a romantic getaway this year, you’re probably in need of feminine, sexy swimwear to ensure you’re looking and feeling your best for the special trip. Because it’s Valentine’s Day, we’re looking back at some of the most sultry, red hot looks modeled throughout the years of SI Swimsuit—but this two-piece Berkleigh Wright wore in Belize transcends just this one holiday.
Yes, we’re feeling inspired by Valentine’s Day, but feeling sexy in the best swimsuits is important all year round. We’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight the pretty red and white polka dot bikini from Toxic Sadie Swimwear which accentuated Wright’s lean body and brought out her feminine side.
The super daring halter top paired with the cheeky thong bottoms exposes the right amount of skin for an intimate, one-on-one vacay, while the fun polka dot print keeps the item playful and flirty. Both top and bottoms are reversible, with the other side not shown in a classic white color. That means you’re basically getting two swimsuits for the price of one here, and the solid white side can work for so many other occasions.
Toxic Sadie Maggie Reversible Top, $44 and Loren Reversible Thong Bottom, $44 (toxicsadie.com)
Still aren’t convinced you need this in your closet? Let Wright’s incredible 2024 rookie shoot change your mind:
It’s never too early to start buying swimwear for your upcoming trips, and with a price that won’t break the bank, this is an undeniably awesome option.
Wright joined SI Swimsuit for the 2024 issue after co-winning the annual open casting call the year prior, which she credits with helping her “come out of [her] shell.” The former Denver Broncos cheerleader, who grew up in Kansas but now lives in Los Angeles, Calif. where she models full-time, found inspiration to become more confident when joining the magazine and meeting the people who come with it.
“My whole life I’ve been trying to fit myself in a box, and you don’t have to fit in a box,” Wright told SI Swimsuit. “You can be whatever the heck you want to be and do it unapologetically. SI helped me realize that.”