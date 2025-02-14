Our 14 Favorite Red Hot SI Swimsuit Looks in Honor of Valentine’s Day
There’s something undeniably powerful about the color red. It’s the shade of passion, seduction and confidence—the kind that turns heads, sets pulses racing and commands attention without a single word.
Brooks Nader delivered an unforgettable Baywatch-inspired cover moment in the Dominican Republic, while Nina Agdal stunned in a daring cut-out monokini in Mexico. Brittany Mahomes turned heads in a Mugler one-piece that practically broke the internet during her reveal, and Ilona Maher brought fierce and formidable energy to Bellport, NY. Tyra Banks made a triumphant return to the fold in the Bahamas after a hiatus, reminding the world that red is her color, while XANDRA celebrated her SI Swimsuit rookie debut in a series of glamorous ruby bikinis. These are the red hot moments that scream Valentine’s Day you won’t want to miss.
At SI Swimsuit, evolution is in our DNA. It’s what fuels us and what drives us to push boundaries to champion women in all their strength, beauty and complexity.
“I am often asked what the ‘theme’ is of the issue,” shared editor in chief MJ Day. “There is no theme—rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally. But the absence of a theme is not to say that the women in these pages don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”
For decades, we’ve redefined what it means to be a swimsuit model. And while critics have questioned our path, we’ve forged ahead without hesitation:
“At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always pushed ourselves to evolve, redefining what we stand for and who we are. Despite the callouts, criticism and naysayers, we've kept moving forward,” Day continued. “We truly are more than swimsuits; we are a launchpad for success, a vehicle for change, and we are in the business of changing women’s lives.”
And what better way to celebrate that relentless, unapologetic power than with red hot swimsuit moments that have set the pages of SI Swimsuit ablaze? Today, for Valentine’s Day, we’re diving into 14 of the most striking, sultry and downright unforgettable red swimwear looks in our history. These aren’t just swimsuits—they’re statements. They’re proof that confidence isn’t just worn; it’s embodied.
Red is heat. Red is movement. Red is unstoppable.