Our 14 Favorite Red Hot SI Swimsuit Looks in Honor of Valentine’s Day

To celebrate the day of love we’re taking a look back at some of the most jaw-dropping fiery suits to grace the pages of the magazine.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Versace.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Versace.

There’s something undeniably powerful about the color red. It’s the shade of passion, seduction and confidence—the kind that turns heads, sets pulses racing and commands attention without a single word.

Brooks Nader delivered an unforgettable Baywatch-inspired cover moment in the Dominican Republic, while Nina Agdal stunned in a daring cut-out monokini in Mexico. Brittany Mahomes turned heads in a Mugler one-piece that practically broke the internet during her reveal, and Ilona Maher brought fierce and formidable energy to Bellport, NY. Tyra Banks made a triumphant return to the fold in the Bahamas after a hiatus, reminding the world that red is her color, while XANDRA celebrated her SI Swimsuit rookie debut in a series of glamorous ruby bikinis. These are the red hot moments that scream Valentine’s Day you won’t want to miss.

At SI Swimsuit, evolution is in our DNA. It’s what fuels us and what drives us to push boundaries to champion women in all their strength, beauty and complexity.

“I am often asked what the ‘theme’ is of the issue,” shared editor in chief MJ Day. “There is no theme—rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally. But the absence of a theme is not to say that the women in these pages don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

For decades, we’ve redefined what it means to be a swimsuit model. And while critics have questioned our path, we’ve forged ahead without hesitation:

“At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always pushed ourselves to evolve, redefining what we stand for and who we are. Despite the callouts, criticism and naysayers, we've kept moving forward,” Day continued. “We truly are more than swimsuits; we are a launchpad for success, a vehicle for change, and we are in the business of changing women’s lives.”

And what better way to celebrate that relentless, unapologetic power than with red hot swimsuit moments that have set the pages of SI Swimsuit ablaze? Today, for Valentine’s Day, we’re diving into 14 of the most striking, sultry and downright unforgettable red swimwear looks in our history. These aren’t just swimsuits—they’re statements. They’re proof that confidence isn’t just worn; it’s embodied.

Red is heat. Red is movement. Red is unstoppable.

Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KIKIRIO. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated
Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Earrings by Alexa Leigh. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by Ottoman Hands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KAOHS Swim. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Published
Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

