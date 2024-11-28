Berkleigh Wright’s Red and White Striped Two-Piece Is a Perfectly Festive Swimwear Pick
This week, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced the date for the annual Swim Search, the annual open casting call that gives talent the chance to audition for a feature in the yearly magazine.
Each year, the brand chooses a handful of finalists who have the chance to travel to set and pose for the issue. From there, one or two winners are selected. Last year, things proceeded just a little bit differently. Rather than just choosing one winner, the brand named all seven finalists co-winners of the 2023 Swim Search.
Among the group was former Denver Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright. For the now-full-time model, submitting herself to the Swim Search contest was a no-brainer. “I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman,” she said at the time. It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others.”
As a newly crowned co-winner of the yearly contest, Wright set out for Belize, where she posed for a photo shoot inspired by the color of the moment at the time: bright red. Her swimwear for the feature was all sleek silhouettes and bright patterns—red and white stripes, polka dots and checkered print.
For example, the following bright red and white striped bikini from Lybethras Swim was. It was a fan favorite for all parties involved—and for good reason. Not only did the set feature the sweetest details (a small silver heart on the straps, for example), but it likewise featured a flattering fit and a totally chic print (much like all of the others she wore on set).
Lybethras Swim White and Red Brazilian Bikini, $160 (lybethras.com)
This bikini from Lybethras features a string triangle top and tie-side bottoms. And while we love it for its classic style, we perhaps love it more for its chic print. Have we mentioned that we were big fans of the red movement in the fashion world?
We know that the winter isn’t the most conventional time to shop for swimwear, but we also recognize that the holiday season can entail a warm weather trip. If that’s the case, there is no better swimsuit to invest in than a festive red one, much like Wright’s.