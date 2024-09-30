Berkleigh Wright’s Red Two-Piece Will Help You Master Your Seasonal Vacation Style
Fall is officially here, and with it comes a change in fashion. We slowly start to trade out our tanks and shorts for knits and jeans. We exchange our sandals for boots and our lightweight jackets for leather. The change in weather (in most parts of the country) dictate as much.
But the one thing that fall doesn’t bring is an end to is vacation. Most likely, we can no longer throw on a swimsuit and walk out back for a little afternoon tanning session—but we can still enjoy warmer weather, if we make the trip.
And since warm-weather vacations are still very much in play, so too is beachwear. At the onset of fall, you may choose to pack up some of your lighter clothing (including swimsuits) in favor of the items you’ll get more daily use out of (sweaters, pants and the like). But if a tropical vacation is on your radar, we’d suggest keeping just a few within reach.
More importantly, though, we’d recommend getting your hands on some of our favorite current swimwear styles—the ones that will make you forget that you’re eventually traveling home to colder weather.
Where fall swimwear is concerned, your picks don’t have to stray far from your summer favorites. But if you’re looking to incorporate seasonal trends into your swimwear collection for an upcoming fall or winter vacation, we think we’ve determined the perfect way to do so.
Enter Berkleigh Wright’s 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot in Belize. Drawing on the color of fall and winter 2023, the styling for her feature was all red everything. Each and every swimsuit (and garment, for that matter) that she wore came in a fiery shade of red. And against the backdrop of the white sand beaches and green palm trees, the model veritably glowed in her swimwear.
One of our favorite looks from the trip was this strappy two-piece from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Winona Top, $39 and Bottom, $39 (andi-bagus.com)
With an asymmetrical fit on both top and bottom, this thin-strapped set is the perfect addition to any swimwear lineup, no matter the season. However, its red hue does make it particularly fit for a fall vacation.
This season, red is back in vogue once again. If you’re looking to follow the trends and incorporate the hue thoroughly into your wardrobe, we would recommend getting your hands on this two-piece (or any of Wright’s other swimsuits from her feature in Belize).