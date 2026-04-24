Best Bikini Tops for Larger Busts: Finding Styles That Actually Fit and Flatter

Shopping for swimwear is meant to be a fun and flirty adventure that fills one with confidence and excitement for summer. Still, for many shoppers—especially those with larger busts—this “adventure” can feel more like a not-so-fun struggle.

Finding swimwear that fits, flatters and supports is no easy feat. The wrong measurements can result in an awkward fit, spillage and uncomfortable straps digging into your shoulders, making the wearer feel anything but confident—and we here at SI Swimsuit simply cannot stand for that!

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Necklace and body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

With this in mind, we’ve done the research for you and compiled a few beloved brands and expert tips so your next trip to the shoreline is all about fun in the sun, not awkward adjustments.

In short: we’re here for support—both literally and figuratively.

What are the best bikini brands for larger busts?

While there are innumerable brands to choose from while shopping online for swimwear, we’ve gone ahead and selected five that truly shine when it comes to designing their pieces with larger busts in mind. We also spotlighted a few specific items you might want to check out depending on your wardrobe needs.

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Jewel Cove Sweetheart Bikini Top | Freya

Freya offers a wide array of spectacular swimwear options for shoppers with larger busts. Everyone needs a classic black bikini in their wardrobe, and their Jewel Cove Sweetheart Bikini Top ($70) is a great place to start, thanks to its foam-lined cups and adjustable straps. The top is currently available in band sizes 30-42 and cup sizes (UK) D-HH.

Honolulu Top | Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear’s another go-to spot, and the Honolulu Top ($100) will have you looking and feeling your best thanks to its plush knit fabric. With supportive underwire and no lining, this timeless halter provides a natural shape with a little extra lift. While we’re fond of this unique green shade, the piece is available in multiple colorways to fit your personal taste. The top is also currently available in sizes “Petite” through “Very, Very Voluptuous.”

Preppy Gal Plaid Bikini Set | Cupshe

And who doesn’t love a good “two for the price of one” moment? Cupshe offers precisely that for many of its swimsuits, including the larger-bust-friendly Preppy Gal Plaid Bikini Set ($43). With both the molded top and adjustable bottoms included in the final price, you’ll be all ready to hit the seaside in style without worrying about matching these unique pieces. This set is currently available in sizes 34A-40C on top and XS-XL for bottoms.

Halter Bralette Bikini Top | Kulani Kinis

Kulani Kinis takes go-to shapes and adds coverage and hold, alongside adorable details like the ruched fabric and sweet hardware on the Halter Bralette Bikini Top ($40). Similar to the other styles mentioned above, this piece comes in multiple colorways and patterns, and is currently available in sizes XS through 3XL.

Wire-Free Triangle Bikini Top with Heart Detail | Torrid

Torrid has long been a staple brand for plus-size shoppers, and during the summertime, they also offer a collection of on-trend pieces designed with larger busts in mind. This season, the Wire-Free Triangle Bikini Top with Heart Detail ($59.90) caught our eye, given its flirty nature (seriously, it’s serving up some serious Sabrina Carpenter energy). The top is currently available in sizes 00 through 6.

What details should I look for in a bikini top?

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Sarong by Icon Swim. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

When shopping for swimwear, it’s important to keep your own personal preferences in mind, as many brands will offer different details. Still, if support is your ultimate goal, the following are a few of the extras you should be on the lookout for:

Underwire cups for lift and added support. Often included in balconette styles.

for lift and added support. Often included in balconette styles. Molded cups that allow for a rounded shape while preventing spillage.

that allow for a rounded shape while preventing spillage. Wide bands on the back that securely hold everything in place without riding up.

that securely hold everything in place without riding up. Adjustable straps that let you tailor the desired lift to your body.

How do I measure myself for a bikini top?

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Finally, the most important part of finding the right bikini top for a larger bust is ensuring your measurements are correct. After all, what are bikini tops if not the bras of the sea? And just like with a bra measurement, you’ll want to make sure you get these numbers as close to accurate as possible for a proper fit.

First, you’ll want to get your “underbust” measurement, which is precisely what it sounds like! Wrap a soft measuring tape around the area directly under the bust, making sure it’s snug to the skin. This will tell you your band size, which sites typically list in inches on their “Size Charts.”

While most brands offer traditional sizing, some also offer bra-style sizing for bikini tops. In that case, your band size will be your underbust measurement in inches, and your cup size can be found by wrapping the same soft measuring tape taut around the fullest part of your bust. This measurement will convert to your letter cup size. And if you’d like a visual aid, the brand Swimsuits For All has this handy video that shows you precisely how to measure yourself.

Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.

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