The Best Sunscreens of 2026: SI Swimsuit’s Top Picks for Your Beach Bag

While the first day of summer hasn’t yet arrived, Memorial Day is in the rearview mirror, which signals the unofficial start of the season in our book. Plus, with the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami for Swim Week mere days away, we’re more than ready for some warm days under the sun.

Before snagging your favorite bikini out of your drawer and hitting the beach, be sure to stock up on some sunscreen essentials to enjoy your time in the sand responsibly. Today, Wednesday, May 27, is National Sunscreen Day, so it’s the perfect opportunity to rid yourself of those half-empty tubes of SPF from last season and get yourself prepped for a season full of relaxed afternoons by the water.

As the official sunscreen partner of SI Swimsuit 2026, we’re obsessed with the following Hawaiian Tropic products, which a;ll deserve a spot in your beach bag this summer.

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The only thing worse than a sunburn? An SPF that leaves behind an icky white cast. Fortunately, Hawaiian Tropic’s Sheer Touch sunscreen leaves skin radiant and glowing, rather than chalky. It’s non-greasy and will have you looking luminous (while protecting you from harmful UVA/UVB rays) in no time.

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If the mere thought of SPF on your face makes you break out, don’t worry. Hawaiian Tropic’s Sheer Touch Face Lotion is a dermatologist-tested formula packed with hyaluronic acid, so it includes skincare benefits while protecting you from the sun’s damaging rays. Best of all? It’s water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

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Staying on top of reapplication just got so much easier. In between slathering your face with the above Sheer Touch Face Lotion, go in with this translucent powder for quick touch-ups. It contains sea minerals to absorb oil and will become a new staple in your beach bag.

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While SPF is of the utmost importance all year long, don’t forget about giving your body some TLC after enjoying a day in the sun. This After Sun Body Butter contains avocado oil, shea butter and coconut oil that helps hydrate your skin for up to 12 hours. Plus, it has a dreamy tropical scent that’s perfect for summer.

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