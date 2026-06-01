The Best Swimsuit Trends for Summer 2026, Straight From the Swim Week Runway

The first day of summer is just around the corner, and if you haven’t refreshed your swimwear wardrobe for the season, there is no time like the present. And while some swimsuits are simply timeless—think a simple black one-piece or triangle bikini—there are certainly some swimwear trends that are going to be popping off this summer.

Several summer 2026 swimwear trends were exhibited on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami this past weekend. Our brand models took to the catwalk over the W South Beach pool on Saturday, May 30, and the energy was nothing short of electric. In case you missed the experience live in the Sunshine State, don’t worry—the SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.

Below, check out just a few trends from Swim Week, spotted not only during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, but on other branded catwalks throughout the weekend.

Statement hardware and bold accents

From bikinis with shimmery or shell accents to bold, statement-making pieces adorned with strands of beads, statement hardware and eye-catching accents are sure to turn heads at the beach this summer.

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jocelyn Corona. Swimsuit by Devon Windsor. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by Fio e Areia. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Unicas Boutique during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Layla Taylor walks the runway for Oh Polly during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cut-outs and monokinis for the win

When you want the coverage of a one-piece but are feeling a little sassy, reach for a cut-out suit or a monokini. As seen on the Swim Week runways, this silhouette is anything but boring.

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Emily Sidney Photography

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Emily Sidney Photography

Emma Slater. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | Emily Sidney Photography

Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion walks the Hot Girl Summer Swimwear runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A model walks the Hot Girl Summer Runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Badi Swimwear during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Animal print is always in style

Dare we say animal print is a neutral? Whether you prefer cheetah or tiger print, this pattern always belongs in your swimwear wardrobe.

Tiffany Haddish. Swimsuit by Watskin. | Emily Sidney Photography

Nicole Williams English. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari walks the runway for Resa x Uncommon James | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Dilara Acar walks the Cupshe runway during Swim Week | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Salty Mermaid Swimwear during Swim Week | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

A tiny string bikini slays every time

When it comes to picking out a swimsuit, keep SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day’s No. 1 piece of advice in mind where beachwear is concerned: smaller is always better.

Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Belletage Swimwear. | Emily Sidney Photography

Penny Lane. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Emily Sidney Photography

Maura Higgins. Swimsuit by ENEZ. Sarong by L’AGENCE. | Emily Sidney Photography

A model walks the Luli Fama runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(Anything but basic) black

No matter the silhouette, a black swimsuit is a staple that will keep you looking timeless. So, when you’re packing your suitcase to head abroad this summer, be sure to pack at least one.

Brooks Nader. Swimsuit by Vesey. | Emily Sidney Photography

Meredith Mickelson. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Emily Sidney Photography

A model walks the runway for Vilena Swim during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Liliana Montoya during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Unicas Boutique during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Nautical elements

Not to be too on the nose, but nautical elements—think seashells, stripes and coral reef motifs—simply belong by the seashore. Like Earle, you can rock a subtle nod to the theme or go full ocean scenery as seen on a few models from the Oceanus runway.

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by NIIHAI. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Tunde Oyeneyin. Swimsuit by OYE. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

A model walks the Oceanus Runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A model walks the Oceanus Runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Trusso Swim during Swim Week | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Seeing red

We may be biased (hello, Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne!), but Baywatch-inspired swimwear is always en vogue. A classic red one-piece or a string bikini top with sporty boy shorts is super sporty and cool.

Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Nader. All swimsuits by MADIBU. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.Sarong by MATTE COLLECTION. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

A model walks the Luli Fama runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Florence Mueller walks the runway for Kulani Kinis and SOJOS Eyewear during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Oh Polly during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

More Swim Week 2026