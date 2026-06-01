The Best Swimsuit Trends for Summer 2026, Straight From the Swim Week Runway
The first day of summer is just around the corner, and if you haven’t refreshed your swimwear wardrobe for the season, there is no time like the present. And while some swimsuits are simply timeless—think a simple black one-piece or triangle bikini—there are certainly some swimwear trends that are going to be popping off this summer.
Several summer 2026 swimwear trends were exhibited on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami this past weekend. Our brand models took to the catwalk over the W South Beach pool on Saturday, May 30, and the energy was nothing short of electric. In case you missed the experience live in the Sunshine State, don’t worry—the SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.
Below, check out just a few trends from Swim Week, spotted not only during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, but on other branded catwalks throughout the weekend.
Statement hardware and bold accents
From bikinis with shimmery or shell accents to bold, statement-making pieces adorned with strands of beads, statement hardware and eye-catching accents are sure to turn heads at the beach this summer.
Cut-outs and monokinis for the win
When you want the coverage of a one-piece but are feeling a little sassy, reach for a cut-out suit or a monokini. As seen on the Swim Week runways, this silhouette is anything but boring.
Animal print is always in style
Dare we say animal print is a neutral? Whether you prefer cheetah or tiger print, this pattern always belongs in your swimwear wardrobe.
A tiny string bikini slays every time
When it comes to picking out a swimsuit, keep SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day’s No. 1 piece of advice in mind where beachwear is concerned: smaller is always better.
(Anything but basic) black
No matter the silhouette, a black swimsuit is a staple that will keep you looking timeless. So, when you’re packing your suitcase to head abroad this summer, be sure to pack at least one.
Nautical elements
Not to be too on the nose, but nautical elements—think seashells, stripes and coral reef motifs—simply belong by the seashore. Like Earle, you can rock a subtle nod to the theme or go full ocean scenery as seen on a few models from the Oceanus runway.
Seeing red
We may be biased (hello, Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne!), but Baywatch-inspired swimwear is always en vogue. A classic red one-piece or a string bikini top with sporty boy shorts is super sporty and cool.
More Swim Week 2026
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.