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The Best Swimsuit Trends for Summer 2026, Straight From the Swim Week Runway

Here are the colors, patterns and silhouettes you’ll see popping off on the beach this season.
Cara O’Bleness|
Megan Thee Stallion, Jocelyn Corona and Kristin Cavallari
Megan Thee Stallion, Jocelyn Corona and Kristin Cavallari | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images and Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

The first day of summer is just around the corner, and if you haven’t refreshed your swimwear wardrobe for the season, there is no time like the present. And while some swimsuits are simply timeless—think a simple black one-piece or triangle bikini—there are certainly some swimwear trends that are going to be popping off this summer.

Several summer 2026 swimwear trends were exhibited on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami this past weekend. Our brand models took to the catwalk over the W South Beach pool on Saturday, May 30, and the energy was nothing short of electric. In case you missed the experience live in the Sunshine State, don’t worry—the SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.

Below, check out just a few trends from Swim Week, spotted not only during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, but on other branded catwalks throughout the weekend.

Statement hardware and bold accents

From bikinis with shimmery or shell accents to bold, statement-making pieces adorned with strands of beads, statement hardware and eye-catching accents are sure to turn heads at the beach this summer.

XANDRA
XANDRA. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Jocelyn Corona
Jocelyn Corona. Swimsuit by Devon Windsor. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Alix Earle
Alix Earle. Swimsuit by Fio e Areia. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Unicas Boutique during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Unicas Boutique during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Layla Taylor walks the runway for Oh Polly during Swim Week
Layla Taylor walks the runway for Oh Polly during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cut-outs and monokinis for the win

When you want the coverage of a one-piece but are feeling a little sassy, reach for a cut-out suit or a monokini. As seen on the Swim Week runways, this silhouette is anything but boring.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Emily Sidney Photography
XANDRA
XANDRA. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Emily Sidney Photography
Emma Slater
Emma Slater. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | Emily Sidney Photography
Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion walks the Hot Girl Summer Swimwear runway during Swim Week
Megan Thee Stallion walks the Hot Girl Summer Swimwear runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A model walks the Hot Girl Summer Runway during Swim Week
A model walks the Hot Girl Summer Runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Badi Swimwear during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Badi Swimwear during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Animal print is always in style

Dare we say animal print is a neutral? Whether you prefer cheetah or tiger print, this pattern always belongs in your swimwear wardrobe.

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish. Swimsuit by Watskin. | Emily Sidney Photography
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari walks the runway for Resa x Uncommon James | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Dilara Acar walks the Cupshe runway during Swim Week
Dilara Acar walks the Cupshe runway during Swim Week | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Salty Mermaid Swimwear during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Salty Mermaid Swimwear during Swim Week | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

A tiny string bikini slays every time

When it comes to picking out a swimsuit, keep SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day’s No. 1 piece of advice in mind where beachwear is concerned: smaller is always better.

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Belletage Swimwear. | Emily Sidney Photography
Penny Lane
Penny Lane. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Emily Sidney Photography
Maura Higgins
Maura Higgins. Swimsuit by ENEZ. Sarong by L’AGENCE. | Emily Sidney Photography
A model walks the Luli Fama runway during Swim Week
A model walks the Luli Fama runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(Anything but basic) black

No matter the silhouette, a black swimsuit is a staple that will keep you looking timeless. So, when you’re packing your suitcase to head abroad this summer, be sure to pack at least one.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader. Swimsuit by Vesey. | Emily Sidney Photography
Meredith Mickelson
Meredith Mickelson. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Emily Sidney Photography
A model walks the runway for Vilena Swim during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Vilena Swim during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Liliana Montoya during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Liliana Montoya during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Unicas Boutique during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Unicas Boutique during Swim Week | Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Nautical elements

Not to be too on the nose, but nautical elements—think seashells, stripes and coral reef motifs—simply belong by the seashore. Like Earle, you can rock a subtle nod to the theme or go full ocean scenery as seen on a few models from the Oceanus runway.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle. Swimsuit by NIIHAI. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images
Tunde Oyeneyin
Tunde Oyeneyin. Swimsuit by OYE. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images
A model walks the Oceanus Runway during Swim Week
A model walks the Oceanus Runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A model walks the Oceanus Runway during Swim Week
A model walks the Oceanus Runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Trusso Swim during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Trusso Swim during Swim Week | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Seeing red

We may be biased (hello, Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne!), but Baywatch-inspired swimwear is always en vogue. A classic red one-piece or a string bikini top with sporty boy shorts is super sporty and cool.

Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Nader
Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Nader. All swimsuits by MADIBU. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Gabi Moura
Gabi Moura. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.Sarong by MATTE COLLECTION. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
A model walks the Luli Fama runway during Swim Week
A model walks the Luli Fama runway during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Florence Mueller walks the runway for Kulani Kinis and SOJOS Eyewear during Swim Week
Florence Mueller walks the runway for Kulani Kinis and SOJOS Eyewear during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Oh Polly during Swim Week
A model walks the runway for Oh Polly during Swim Week | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

More Swim Week 2026

Published | Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

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