Best Places to Buy Bikinis for Every Style, Shape and Budget
Whether you’re booking a last-minute trip or just dreaming of warmer days, there’s no better time to refresh your swimwear drawer. With so many brands to choose from, finding the perfect bikini—one that flatters your body, matches your vibe and won’t break the bank—can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best places to buy bikinis in 2025, no matter your size, budget or style preference.
From trend-driven sets and sustainable picks to timeless silhouettes that will last you seasons, here are the go-to swimwear brands and retailers that our editors and models love.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Best overall online stores for bikinis
Gooseberry Intimates
Known for its sultry, curve-hugging designs, Gooseberry brings its signature lingerie aesthetic to swimwear—think sleek silhouettes, plunging necklines and high-cut bottoms that show skin but still feel elevated. The Bali-based brand delivers timeless colorways and body-contouring fits that flatter a range of shapes, making it a go-to for minimalist bombshell energy.
Price Range: $35 - $200
Sizing: XS - XL
Shop: gooseberryintimates.com
“I've been loving the cutesy style with either lacy or little bows. I don't know why. I really like that it looks like a little bit like lingerie, but stylish and doesn't look beachy. It’s edgy; it’s cool,” 2025 rookie Renee Herbert tells SI Swimsuit.
Strawberry Milk Mob
This TikTok-viral, small, female-owned brand leans into fun colors, prints and embellishments while keeping up with seasonal trends and making affordability a priority. Made in Canada with attention to detail, Strawberry Milk Mob offers flattering yet playful designs that feel both nostalgic and fresh.
Price Range: $30 - $55
Sizing: XS - XXL
Shop: strawberrymilkmob.com
Best overall in-person bikini stores
PacSun
PacSun’s swimwear collection captures California-cool and Y2K trends with stretch crochet, metallic finishes and statement prints. It’s perfect for in-store browsing if you enjoy touching fabrics and trying styles on in real-time.
Price Range: $15 - $100
Sizing: XXS - XXL
Shop: pacsun.com
“I’ve always loved PacSun. Their swimsuits ... I don’t know what they put in them,” Sixtine shared. “[They are] so stretchy ... they know what they are doing.”
H&M
With fashion-forward suits at wallet-friendly prices, H&M offers reliable fits and eco-friendly swim options. Shopping in-store lets you test coverage and feel fabric first-hand. They have tons of cute and classic pieces that outlast fast-paced swimwear trends and make you feel confident from the pool to the beach club.
Price Range: $8 - $50
Sizing: XS - XL
Shop: hm.com
Eco-friendly bikinis you can feel good about
Tropic of C
Started by Candice Swanepoel, Tropic of C focuses on sculptural silhouettes, neutral tones and high-performance recycled fabrics. A favorite of SI Swimsuit models, it delivers easy elegance with ethical sourcing. We also think they have the best classic itty-bitty triangle tops, a favorite style for tons of SI Swim stars, including Nazanin Mandi.
Price Range: $70 - $200
Sizing: XS - L
Shop: tropicofc.com
Reformation
We were so excited when Reformation expanded its luxe clothing offerings to swimwear. The brand, known for its sustainable fashion roots, offers elegant styles crafted from recycled nylon with sleek cuts and reinvigorated classics.
Price Range: $78 - $198
Sizing: XXS - XL
Shop: thereformation.com
Where to buy cute bikinis on a budget
Cupshe
Cupshe is an online favorite for fun prints, neon solids, adjustable features (like removable padding and side ties), all priced under $45. Frequent restocks mean there’s almost always something new.
Price Range: $15 - $50
Sizing: XS - XL
Shop: cupshe.com
Princess Polly
Known for its fun and flirty styles, Australian influence and Gen Z appeal, Princess Polly sells swimwear in buttery textures and metallic finishes. The low-impact swim line is made from recycled fabrics and fills the trend-forward gap under $70.
Price Range: $25 - $75
Sizing: US 0 - 12
Shop: princesspolly.com
Curve-friendly bikini brands that fit and flatter
Nomads Swimwear
Founded by designer and plus-size model Taylor Long, Nomads Swimwear was built to challenge the industry’s outdated standards and redefine what luxury swimwear looks like for everyone. The brand offers timeless, destination-inspired pieces made from biodegradable fabrics in a wide range of sizes. Ethically produced in Bogotá, Colombia, each suit is crafted with double linings, seamless finishes and soft, durable fabrics that feel as good as they look.
Price Range: $95 - $220
Sizing: XS - 5X
Shop: nomadswimwear.com
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All has been championing body inclusivity since 2005, when it was founded, with plus sizes at the heart of its mission, not as an afterthought. The brand is built on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident and supported in a swimsuit. From underwire bikinis and tankinis to swimdresses and one-pieces with tummy control, the brand offers thoughtful, flattering designs in an unmatched range of sizes and styles.
Price Range: $10 - $156
Sizing: 4 - 40 (bra sizes up to G/H)
Shop: swimsuitsforall.com
Best for elevated basics
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear blends premium fabrics with brasized cups (up to G) and extended sizing, earning praise from plus-size shoppers and SI Swimsuit talent alike.
Price Range: $45 - $190
Sizing: XS - XXXL, up to G cup
Shop: mondayswimwear.com
“I love Monday Swimwear. They have beautiful stuff,” Jasmine Sanders says, and Penny Lane agrees: “They have great things. I have a small band, larger cup, so I need things that I can tie at the back rather than having a clip, and then I can adjust myself.”
Montce
Montce brings sleek glamour to swimwear, specializing in ruched designs, supportive cuts and bold hues. It’s a recognizable favorite appearing in SI Swimsuit shoots and celebrity closets.
Price Range: $70 - $248
Sizing: XXS - XXL
Shop: montce.com
“I continually am attracted to no patterns, pieces that are timeless and versatile,” SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek tells us.
Best designer and luxury bikini brands
Oséree
Italian label Oséree is known for combining vintage glamour with modern silhouettes. The brand’s signature Lurex shimmer adds a subtle glow to otherwise classic cuts—think halter tops, high-waist bottoms and plunging one-pieces that feel both fashion-forward and timeless. If your summer mood board is more old-Hollywood by the sea than TikTok FYP, this one’s for you.
Price Range: $200 - $485
Sizing: S - XL
Shop: oseree.com
Cleonie
Designed and handmade in Australia using sustainable processes, Cleonie offers refined swimwear in sleek, sculpted silhouettes and soft, earth-toned palettes. The brand is known for its “Conscious Crinkle” fabric, made from recycled materials, which molds to your shape and feels ultra-supportive without padding or wires. Every piece feels like a forever staple—elegant, simple and made to last.
Price Range: $80 - $264
Sizing: one-size or S - L (flexible crinkle fabric fits across sizes)
Shop: cleonie.com
Best statement swimwear brands
Bydee
This Australian label crafts ultra-feminine bikinis and sculptural one-pieces with flirty motifs, handmade charms and luxe fabrics. Adored by SI Swimsuit models, it’s an ideal pick for those seeking beachwear with a couture attitude. Read about their new Parisian-inspired drop here.
Price Range: $79 - $159
Sizing: XS - XXL
Shop: bydeeaus.com
Best trend-driven swimwear brands
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis is the reigning trendsetter, offering micro cuts, bold prints and standout details like rings and lace-up embellishments. It’s been a consistent go-to for Gen Z, influencers and runway stars alike.
Price Range: $85 - $230
Sizing: XS - XXL
Shop: frankiesbikinis.com
Created by SI Swimsuit fashion editors
Vesey
Vesey, created by SI Swimsuit‘s fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, is quickly gaining traction thanks to its minimalist color palette and high-impact fits. Several brand stars donned the pieces this year, both in the fold in the 2025 issue and at Swim Week. Vesey just launched its new Solana collection for summer, and it‘s a drop you don’t want to miss.
Price Range: $78 - $175
Sizing: XS - XXL
Shop: veseywear.com
Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.