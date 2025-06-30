Swimsuit

The Best Beach Bikinis for Every Activity and Budget in 2025

Turn heads along the shore this summer with some of our favorite brands below.

Bikini on the beach
Bikini on the beach / Getty Images

Whether you’re planning a tropical getaway, hitting the local beach or just soaking up the sun in your backyard, the right bikini can make all the difference. A great beach-ready suit isn’t just cute—it has to hold up to salty water, shifting sand and real movement.

The best beach bikinis strike a balance between fashion and function: secure but flattering fits, comfortable materials, quick-drying fabrics and details that won’t stretch out or fade after a few hours in the sun. No matter the style—micro, high-waisted and everything in between—you’ll need to ensure your two-piece is ready for the beach.

Rayna Vallandingham
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In this guide, we’re rounding up our top picks for every budget—plus tips on what to look for, styling advice and the trends you’ll see everywhere this summer. Whether you’re tanning, surfing or running straight into the waves, we’ve got you covered.

What makes a bikini perfect for the beach

Beach bikinis need to multitask. Look for:

  • Secure fits: Double-lined fabric, thick bands and adjustable straps are key for staying put during movement.
  • Sand-friendly fabrics: Avoid loose knits or sticky materials that cling. Go for smooth, quick-drying blends.
  • Coverage that stays in place: Cheeky or full coverage is fine—just make sure it holds up post-swim.
  • Support where you need it: Underwire, wide straps or molded cups can offer added confidence.
  • Versatility: A bikini that works from the water to the boardwalk (ideally with a matching cover-up) is a win.
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Beach Riot. Earrings by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Best beach bikinis by activity

For water adventures

Left on Friday offers compressive, full-coverage bottoms ideal for surfing and paddleboarding.

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Left on Friday. Necklace by Electric Picks. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

FP Movement has an entire page dedicated to surf-ready swimwear, and it’s perfect for all sorts of water sports.

Quince might be known for their luxe knitwear, but their swimwear pieces are just as high-quality and supportive.

For lounging and tanning

Katie Austin
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gooseberry Intimates. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Gooseberry Intimates delivers sleek silhouettes and high cuts that sit well while sunbathing.

Tropic of C, founded by Candice Swanepoel, offers a best-selling collection of minimalist triangle tops that ensure clean tan lines and smooth comfort for hours of lounging.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of itsy-bitsy bikinis and catching a tan, and her swimwear brand Inamorata Woman has perfected the art of covering just what needs to be covered.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by iNAMORATA WOMAN. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For standing out

Bydee Swimwear has been on our radar forever, and for good reason. The brand blows us away with each new, intentionally crafted, gorgeous drop.

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Oceanus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Oceanus’s luxury swimwear collection features the cutest intricate beaded designs.

Jelani the Label is a small brand with the cutest, most unique designs that somehow feel trendy and eye-catching while also pulling from timeless prints and classic cuts.

Shondel has the most stunning knit crochet sets in the most vibrant, summery shades.

Best beach bikinis by budget

Under $40: PacSun, Seamolly, Under the Sun and Bright Swimwear

$40–$70: Loleia, Rumored and 12th Tribe

Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

$70-$110: With Jean, Frankies Bikinis and Vesey Swim

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

$110+: Heavy Manners, Mikoh and Sommer Swim.

How to accessorize your bikini for the beach

The right accessories can take your bikini look from basic to beach-chic in seconds.

Start with a lightweight button-down or breezy sarong to throw on between dips. For sunset swims or stargazing, stay cozy with a plush crewneck. Add oversized sunglasses, a wide-brim hat and a pair of Havaianas flip flops for instant glam that also protects from the sun.

For an elevated touch, layer gold, starfish or shell jewelry (water-friendly options if you’re swimming) and don’t forget a woven tote or mesh beach bag to carry your SPF, towel and snacks. Bonus points for a color-coordinated claw clip or headband to keep your hair in check.

Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.

