Bikini Styles Explained: From Classic Cuts to Trend-Forward Designs
If there's one thing we're sure about at SI Swimsuit, it’s bikinis. If there’s another, it’s how to style them.
Since the modern bikini’s inception in 1946, we’ve seen an ever-changing shift in swimwear as a reflection of evolving trends, shifting societal norms and the uprise of championing body diversity in the fashion industry. Therefore—now more than ever— swimwear is personal, and finding your perfect suit is all about your own style.
Whether you need a go-to suit for a day in the sun, a show-stopping number for a poolside party or you’re flat-out wondering, “Which suit best suits me?” you’ve come to the right place. We present your one-stop shop for every bikini style, its functionality and styling suggestions. Plus, check out what looks SI Swimsuit models are sporting this summer.
How to choose a bikini top
Let’s—quite literally—work from top to bottom.
Triangle top: For a classic look with minimal coverage, a triangle-style top features adjustable ties to conform to your body.
Halter top: Looking for a similar style with a bit more support? A halter top typically features a thicker, sturdier tie around the neck for a stronger hold and added lift.
Bandeau top: If you’re trying to catch some rays, opt for this strapless top, which is ideal for tanning but offers minimal support.
Longline top: This style features fabric thats extends under the bust, giving the garment more coverage and structure.
Underwire top: For folks with larger busts, consider an underwire suit for bra-like support and structure.
Push-up top: If your goal is to accentuate your bust, look towards push-up tops for enhanced cleavage with amplified lift.
Sport/high-neck top: This activewear-inspired top is ideal for those looking to join in on a game of beach volleyball or simply staying on the go in the heat.
One-shoulder/asymmetric top: Boost your style points in this fashion-forward number, featuring strap(s) of different sizes.
How to choose a bikini bottom
Picked your perfect top? Let’s find its perfect match.
Thong bottom: Looking to keep the coverage to a minimum? Opt for thong-style bottoms for the cheekiest look, specifically for tanning.
Classic brief bottom: This common style features balanced coverage, occasionally featuring tie detailing and/or cheekier options.
High-waisted bottom: These retro-inspired garment rises above the belly button to flatter your waistline and accentuate your shape.
Brazilian-cut bottom: Another cheeky garment, this bottom often provides more front coverage than a thong with a low-rise cut.
Boyshorts bottom: These bottoms offer a more athletic and/or modest style than others, featuring a full coverage silhouette.
V-cut bottom: Like its name, this garment dips into a “V” shape in its front to accentuate your curves and frame your figure.
High-leg bottom: This ’80s-inspired style sits above the hipbones to elongate your legs.
A good starting point for choosing a top and bottom is to find the right pieces for your body shape. Swimwear brand Roxy provides a solid outline of the five most common body shapes and how best to style them. Click here to learn yours.
Mixing styles for your perfect look
Customizable swimwear is always a go-to, especially if you’re looking to play with colors and textures. Show off your personal style by pairing a top and bottom of different fabrics (such a sequins, mesh, denim, etc.) or patterns. In many cases, the items will be sold separately.
Playful contrasts between both garments are not only eye-catching, but also can help exude confidence while they're on. For example, if you’re in need of a more supportive top but want to keep the bottoms to a minimum, mixing and matching suits is a perfect way to complete your goal.
The monokini and other one-piece-inspired suits
In addition to bikinis, we love a good one-piece that shows off nearly as much skin as a two-piece. Which one is your favorite?
Monokini: Looking for a fashion-forward one-piece that exudes bikini energy? A monokini is your best bet—featuring large cutouts with minimal coverage.
High-cut one-piece: If you’re into the high-leg style bikini bottom, opt for a high-cut one-piece for a retro Baywatch-inspired look.
Monokinis and one-pieces are all the rage, and for good reason. Their versatility appeals to those looking to make a fashion statement while preferring a suit with more coverage. On the contrary, those looking for less coverage but a more unique silhouette can also gravitate towards the trending look sported by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and SI Swimsuit cover girl Olivia Dunne.
Fashion-forward styles
We love bikinis that make a statement, and yours can too with these trendy options.
Micro bikini: This set is for the ultra-minimalists—or those looking for the smallest tanlines possible—with barely-there coverage.
Crochet bikini: If you’re channeling a bohemian look, crochet is your perfect choice. Beware, however, that these adorable suits may not always be water-friendly.
Wrap bikini: For a suit that hugs your body, wrap bikinis feature extra fabric to literally wrap around your mid-drift for a visually dynamic display.
Metallic/glitter bikini: Looking to shine this summer? These suits will do the trick with their glimmering textures and striking color—perfect for pool parties.
Luxe material bikini: Who says bikinis have to stick to one fabric? Materials like velvet, denim, fur, mesh and leather can be featured on swimwear, but may not be a go-to for jumping in the water. “I wore a furkini in [the 2025 SI Swimsuit] issue, and I want to make that a trend," SI Swimsuit Legend Hunter McGrady says.
Best bikinis for every occasion
Now that we've covered the swimwear styles, here’s where you can flaunt them.
Beach day: Stick to comfort-forward suits—most often featuring classic or cheeky cuts—for a day in the sand. Triangle, halter or underwire tops paired with classic, high-leg or v-cut bottoms can be a good option here.
Tanning: If you're looking to bask in the sun, minimal coverage options suit you best. Bandeaus or triangle tops with thong or Brazilian bottoms will often do the trick, but can be swapped out depending on comfort levels.
Pool parties/vacation: If you’re looking to add a trendy look to your Instagram feed, make a statement with a fashion-forward suit or customize a combination that reflects your unique personal style.
Outdoor sports: Beachside games require more stability from your swimwear. High-neck/activewear tops matched with boyshorts or other secure bottoms are a go-to combination for when you’re on the move.
Of course, you don’t need to stick to one style for each outing! Choose swimwear that best suits your needs and comfort to feel most confident in your ‘fit.
Current bikini trends
At SI Swimsuit, our finger is on the pulse of the hottest looks this summer. Check out some of our go-to patterns and styles, according to our 2025 issue.
Animal print, long-sleeved and crochet swimwear are three standout trends noted from the magazine’s newest release. Accessorized with beach jewelry—such as shell necklaces and body chains—the elevated beachwear look is our inspiration for summer. Fellow trends on the list included 'Greek Goddess' inspired suits featuring lace detailing, 'Palm Royale'-themed numbers with stripes and pastels and cutout one-pieces.
“Animal print, mix-matched animal print, like my cover,” 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl Olivia Dunne shares when asked what swimwear trends she’s into. “Never goes out of style. It’s so fun. It’s youthful. It’s chic.”
Popular looks of the 2020s—due to the virality of social media platforms and new brand launches—also include asymmetrical cuts, eco-friendly fabrics and earthy, neutral tones.
“I’m loving this denim moment that’s happening [and] polka dots,” 2025 Swim Search finalistTunde Oyeneyin says, referring to the trends seen during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami. Numerous models sported multi-colored patterned looks, and added denim to a number of western-themed ensembles.
Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.