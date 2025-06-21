What Is a Micro Bikini? The Tiny Trend That’s Redefining Swimwear
Micro bikinis are one of our favorite trends for summertime. The ultra-minimalist swimwear style was a go-to in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, with its growing popularity stemming from social media and the high-fashion celebrity space. Nowadays, most swimwear brands offer at least a few micro bikinis for their everyday shoppers.
These revealing suits aren’t just a trend; they’re a moment that’s primed to be a warm-weather staple for years to come. But, what is a micro bikini? Learn all about the bikini style blow.
The basics: What makes a bikini “micro”?
A micro bikini is a suit with extremely little coverage, featuring string-style ties, small triangle coverage, high cuts and ultra-low rises. Compared to brief bottoms, or even a thong, micro bikini bottoms show as much skin as possible, with string detailing, typically. For its tops, its micro-triangle style is an easy identifier, with coverage as small as simply nipple covers. These fashion-forward suits are typically used in modeling, tanning and select public beaches.
A brief history
Roughly 15 years after the modern bikini’s inception in 1946, Brazil is credited with their heavy influence in the creation of the micro bikini.
“Known as the ‘fio dental’ or ‘dental floss’ style, characterized by its thong-like design,” Midori Bikinis reports, the South American country coined the Brazilian bikini style in the 1960s. A Brazilian model, Rose di Primo, is known to have sported the first string bikini in 1974, according to Women’s Wear Daily, and the micro style has continued to evolve ever since—with a resurgence in pop culture through magazines like SI Swimsuit and the rise of social media platforms in the 2010s.
The most popular micro bikini looks
Micro bikinis come in a number of different sub-styles. The string micro bikini, micro monokini and micro triangle tops are similar to their common swimwear counterpart (just miniaturized), while stick-on tops apply an adhesive to the body, rather than cover it using fabric.
Why it’s about more than skin
Micro bikinis are a perfect choice for a suit that expresses confidence, sensuality and style. Brasilia Swim lists numerous benefits for sporting this type of suit, including lack of tanlines, speedy drying and poolside lounging—among others.
SI Swimsuit models have raved over micro bikinis this year, deserving their place as a style that’s here to stay. “I like to wear as little as possible,” Jena Sims tells SI Swimsuit.
“I like the tiniest bikini I can have,” Olivia Dunne concurs.
Celebrity and social media influence
The virality of a micro bikini is a key component in its rise to success. Worn by Kim Kardashian and Sofía Vergara—among a number of standout celebrities—the trend is cementing its place in high fashion. Additionally, micro bikinis were a staple of Swim Week in Miami, Fla. this May, according to HOLA!.
Anywhere you look, you can find a micro bikini with common hashtags (#MicroBikini, #BikiniTrend, etc.) for inspiration on Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.
The dos and don’ts
Micro bikinis are the most revealing style of swimwear; therefore, local laws and public decency guidelines in certain locations may limit where you wear them. For example, topless beaches and private resorts may be appropriate, whereas family-friendly zones may be a place to avoid.
Additionally, micro bikinis can be ideal on their own for photo shoots or tanning, but could be layered with cover-ups or other swimwear garments in public locations. As always, be sure to layer up on the SPF when rocking one of these teeny two-pieces.
Where to buy a micro bikini
Looking to add a micro bikini to your wardrobe with your next shopping trip? Look no further. SI Swimsuit favorites Andi Bagus, Lybethras and Frankies Bikinis each have curated collections on micro bikini sets, tops and bottoms for a good starting point on finding your next suit.
