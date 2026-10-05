Claire Kittle, Simone Biles and More of Our Fave NFL WAG Looks This Week

Football season is officially in full swing, and alongside the can’t-miss action of the biggest games, there’s also must-see fashion from the wonderful wives and girlfriends (also known as WAGs) supporting the NFL’s finest—many of whom are also SI Swimsuit models! With that in mind, we’re spotlighting a few of our fave looks we spotted in the stands this past weekend.

Claire Kittle

Kittle was the latest star to put her stylish stamp of approval on the always delightful, sometimes divisive Bermuda short trend. While supporting her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, the Hoss Tailgate Tour founder rocked a look that expertly mixed casual and cool, styling an oversized yellow 49ers tee with a navy-pinstripe pair of the aforementioned shorts, accessorizing with stacked jewelry and a coordinating pair of mustard pumps.

A new member of the SI Swimsuit family, Kittle debuted earlier this year as one of six cover stars for the February 2026 digital issue with a fabulous feature in Fort Myers, Fla. She then reunited with SI Swimsuit in Miami in May to strut her stuff on the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week.

Haley Cavinder

Another NFL WAG who made her dazzling debut in SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue, Cavinder was also on hand to support her husband, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, in style this week. The model—who has walked in two SI Swimsuit Runway Shows alongside her twin sister Hannah Cavinder in 2025 and 2026, respectively—recently tied the knot with the NFL player, walking down the aisle in Miami in June after he popped the question in April 2025.

Cavinder embraced effortlessly chic energy with her latest sideline style, sporting dark-washed bootcut jeans with lace-up details and a classic white tank that playfully referenced her WAG status. She accessorized the look with a Cowboys baseball hat and an incredible belt buckle repping Ferguson’s jersey number.

Brittany Mahomes

The third February digital cover star on our list, Mahomes was ready for autumn in a fall fashion-approved leather and denim look while cheering on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Her chic snakeskin coat was the ultimate statement piece, coordinating perfectly with the panels on her bootcut jeans and heels.

As noted above, Mahomes reunited with SI Swimsuit earlier this year for her digital cover shoot at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. But two years before that, she posed for her rookie debut with the magazine in Belize for the 2024 issue.

Simone Biles

Finally, Biles is also a two-time SI Swimsuit star. She first joined the magazine in 2017 for a moody feature in Houston, returning in 2019 to pose for a picturesque sophomore shoot in Puerto Vallarta. And this week, the record-breaking Olympic gymnast arrived at the game to support her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, wearing an incredible custom look.

In a series of Instagram posts shared by Nausicaa Dell’Orto, Biles rocked an elegant blue and white ensemble, repping the Colts’ cool colors with a magnificent floor-length coat. She eventually made her way down to the field, where the couple performed their sweet pregame ritual—a fun secret handshake—before sharing a smooch.

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