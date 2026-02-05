Brittany Mahomes 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, along with Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani.
A personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur, Mahomes briefly played professional soccer in Iceland before retiring from her sport. In 2020, she became co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the NWSL team based in Kansas City. Since then, the Texas native has been instrumental in fostering the team’s culture, and in 2024, she helped bring CPKC Stadium, the first soccer stadium in the world built specifically for a women’s professional sports team, to fruition. Mahomes, who first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue as a rookie in Belize, is a proud wife and mom of three.
The Sunshine State proved an idyllic backdrop for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot. Our six cover stars traveled to South Seas, a 330-acre island resort situated on the Gulf Coast on Captiva Island, Fla., where breathtaking views and exotic wildlife made for a truly unforgettable setting.
Click to learn more about Fort Myers and South Seas.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced a fun, kitschy style moment on set with Mahomes, who donned custom garments in Kansas City Chiefs colors: red, gold and white. A secondary all-black story embraced a clean, elegant aesthetic that brought forth sophistication and strength.
Hair: Paul Norton using Hot Tools for TraceyMattingly.com
Makeup: Barbara Moura
Photographer: Katherine Goguen