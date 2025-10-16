Swimsuit

Here Are Our Favorite Pink Carpet Looks From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Check out these eight standout outfits from SI Swimsuit models and fellow celebs in attendance.

Bailey Colon

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, a number of its guests stepped foot on the pink carpet for a series of snapshots in their sultry and stylish ensembles. Today, we’re sharing just a few of our favorites that are still on our minds.

Lauren Chan

The SI Swimsuit 2025 cover girl put her creativity on full display in a top solely curated from bras, as she explained in an Instagram reel. “I added padded cups to the chest and hips for shape,” the model elaborated, and paired the tank with a contrasting black midi skirt.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Agutu, a two-time model in the fold, opted for this all-lace magenta look, which featured a corset bodice with mesh paneling and a flowing cape that followed her in stride. She completed the ensemble with sparkling jewelry and open-toed pastel heels.

Kysre Gondrezick

Kysre Gondrezick
Kysre Gondrezick / Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images

The model and former WNBA basketball player stepped onto the carpet in a plunging black and white long-sleeve mini dress to match her satin wide-brimmed hat. Underneath, she wore lingerie bottoms with attached over-the-knee stockings and added a pair of sheer gloves.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer
Madison Beer / Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Before she hit the stage as the first performer of the night, Beer graced the carpet in a super sheer, lacy maxi dress, which featured a high leg slit and beaded embellishments. She kept her footwear simple with open-toed heels and added a pair of rings.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Thumann, who has been featured in the fold every year since her 2023 rookie campaign in Puerto Rico, sported an all-white figure-hugging mini dress in the Big Apple. Paired with a statement necklace and matching heels, she captivated our attention with this dynamic display.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith / Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Draping was declared one of our favorite trends for fall, and the British actress displays exactly why. Her long-sleeve plunging mini dress showcased several layers adorned with ruffles and beaded fringe, and she added some cool aviator glasses for a casual touch.

XANDRA

XANDRA
XANDRA / Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The DJ and two-time SI Swimsuit model put a luxurious spin on this little black dress. With a corset-style bodice that molded to her silhouette, the garment made a statement; she finished the outfit with dainty jewelry and tossed her hair in a wispy high bun.

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller
Ciara Miller / Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images

The Summer House star flaunted her sculpted abs in this chic monochromatic moment. Miller wore Quine Li’s bikini dress, its designer disclosed, which featured a halter-neck bra top and super low-rise bottoms that hugged her hips.

