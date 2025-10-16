Before the Victoria’s Secret Runway, These Models Stole the Show in Their SI Swimsuit Debuts
Last night, this gorgeous group of SI Swimsuit models swapped their bikinis for angel wings for the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show. To celebrate, we’re showcasing their own unforgettable introductions to the fold.
2025: Suni Lee in Boca Raton, Fla.
Lee’s Victoria’s Secret debut was announced on Wednesday morning—roughly five months after her inaugural feature with SI Swimsuit hit newsstands in May. The six-time Olympic medalist touched down in Boca Raton with her USA Gymnastics teammate, Jordan Chiles, for both of the models’ debut campaigns.
2023: Angel Reese in Los Angeles
The “Bayou Barbie” traveled from Louisiana State University to Los Angeles for this 2023 SI Swimsuit shoot. Just over a month before her debut campaign began, the two-time WNBA All-Star secured an NCAA Championship with the university’s women’s basketball program.
2021: Yumi Nu in Tampa, Fla.
Nu rang in her first stint in the fold in the Sunshine State, and the year following, she reached a coveted cover spot alongside Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Maye Musk. The model also donned the Victoria’s Secret Runway with an extra-shiny piece of jewelry, after announcing her newest fiancée status in late September.
2016: Ashley Graham in Turks & Caicos
Graham began three-straight SI Swimsuit features with a 2016 cover moment that captured our hearts. “MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] came over to me and she had tears in her eyes and she said, ‘This is going to make history,’” the model told PEOPLE on her rookie shoot, which sent the model to Turks & Caicos.
2016: Barbara Palvin in Turks & Caicos
Palvin appeared in every SI Swimsuit issue from 2016 to 2019, as she took her talents to four tropical destinations near the Caribbean Sea. She started the journey in Turks & Caicos, before heading to Curacao, the Bahamas and Costa Rica. Yet, in every location, the model consistently turned heads.
2014: Gigi Hadid on the Jersey Shore
Hadid joined Sara Sampaio on the coastline of New Jersey for her SI Swimsuit debut, as the duo smiled for a handful of adventurous snaps on the shore. In addition to her beachside poses, Hadid hopped on a tandem bike and in a convertible with Sampaio and even snagged an ice cream on the boardwalk.
2014: Lily Aldridge on Cook Islands
Aldridge also paired her debut in the fold with a cover appearance, alongside Nina Agdal and Chrissy Teigen. She followed up the campaign with a duo of features in Washington and Turks & Caicos, respectively, before returning to shoot with the brand in 2024 as an SI Swimsuit Legend.
2014: Emily Ratajkowski in St. Lucia
Ratajkowski stepped onto set with the SI Swimsuit team in St. Lucia over a decade ago, and the year after, she returned for more in Kauai, Hawaii. On show day, Victoria’s Secret announced that she would be joining the talented turnout of models on the catwalk for her event debut.
2007: Irina Shayk in Tuscon, Arizona
Shayk's stint in Tuscon, Arizona began her dominant decade in the fold. She appeared in every consecutive SI Swimsuit issue following her time out west, and was declared a brand legend in 2014. The model also scored her first and only cover in Maui, Hawaii in 2011.