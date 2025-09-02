The Trends Taking Over Fall 2025, From Suede to Farmer Chic
It should come as no surprise that here at SI Swimsuit, summer is our favorite season. The warmer months allow us to flaunt our best bikinis and one-pieces with confidence, and there’s nothing better than slow, sunny afternoons spent by the beach. Except, perhaps, the summer-to-fall fashion transition that embraces moody hues, game day style and lots of cozy layers.
Fashion experts predict that this fall, colors like moss green, chocolate brown and burgundy will reign supreme, and clothing trends will embrace plenty of texture and eye-catching draped fabrics. With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, that means summer has (unofficially) ended. And while the first day of autumn isn’t until Sept. 22, many of us are getting ready to put away our cut-off denim in favor of fall staples like boots and sweaters. In addition to those timeless pieces, there are several fall fashion trends that are going to be everywhere this season—and we’ve got the scoop straight from SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, so you can stay ahead of the curve.
Below, check out three styles that are guaranteed to be trending this fall, and shop the look to step into the new season with your most fashionable foot forward.
The Hottest Fall Fashion Trends of 2025
Suede
Pembroke Faux Suede Trench - Camel, $425 (thefrankieshop.com)
The relaxed fit of this faux suede trench coat creates the ultimate model-off-duty aesthetic, and it can easily be dressed up or down. With a detachable belt, you can wear it cinched or loose, as pictured above.
Tony Bianco Zac Loafer, $190 (revolve.com)
This trendy, slip-on style will take you everywhere from the office to Sunday brunch this fall. While we love the dark espresso color, the shoe is also available in taupe.
The Row Small Bindle Bag, $950 (fwrd.com)
A slouchy bag perfect for carrying all of the essentials, this chocolate-colored suede purse is the perfect neutral to accessorize any outfit this fall.
Draping
Davina Dress Black Multi, $495 (staud.clothing)
Embrace the fall season in this moody, colorblocked draped dress that easily transitions from day to night.
Knotted Jersey T-Shirt, $78 (sourceunknown.com)
A casual take on the trend, this gray T-shirt features a stunning neckline and can be paired with a voluminous skirt or dark denim.
Country-farmer chic
Leila Tartan Dress, $298 (danielleguiziony.com)
This ladylike midi dress features a scoop neckline and the cutest lace-up detail in back. It’s made of a wool-polyester blend, making it a smart (and warm!) choice for the fall season.
Carolyn Cape Jacket, $650 (sea-ny.com)
Layer up throughout the fall with this standout workwear cape jacket, featuring plenty of pockets and adjustable drawstrings at the waist.
Liu Shower-Resistant Raincoat, $240 (damsonmadder.com)
Fall weather can be unpredictable, but you can be prepared with the right outerwear. Preorder now and this blue and green tartan jacket will ship in early November.