The Trends Taking Over Fall 2025, From Suede to Farmer Chic

Cara O’Bleness

It should come as no surprise that here at SI Swimsuit, summer is our favorite season. The warmer months allow us to flaunt our best bikinis and one-pieces with confidence, and there’s nothing better than slow, sunny afternoons spent by the beach. Except, perhaps, the summer-to-fall fashion transition that embraces moody hues, game day style and lots of cozy layers.

Fashion experts predict that this fall, colors like moss green, chocolate brown and burgundy will reign supreme, and clothing trends will embrace plenty of texture and eye-catching draped fabrics. With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, that means summer has (unofficially) ended. And while the first day of autumn isn’t until Sept. 22, many of us are getting ready to put away our cut-off denim in favor of fall staples like boots and sweaters. In addition to those timeless pieces, there are several fall fashion trends that are going to be everywhere this season—and we’ve got the scoop straight from SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, so you can stay ahead of the curve.

Below, check out three styles that are guaranteed to be trending this fall, and shop the look to step into the new season with your most fashionable foot forward.

The Hottest Fall Fashion Trends of 2025

  1. Suede
  2. Draping
  3. Country-farmer chic

Suede

Suede boots
Suede boots / Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Pembroke Faux Suede Trench - Camel, $425 (thefrankieshop.com)

Faux suede trench
The Frankie Shop

The relaxed fit of this faux suede trench coat creates the ultimate model-off-duty aesthetic, and it can easily be dressed up or down. With a detachable belt, you can wear it cinched or loose, as pictured above.

Tony Bianco Zac Loafer, $190 (revolve.com)

Suede loafer
Revolve

This trendy, slip-on style will take you everywhere from the office to Sunday brunch this fall. While we love the dark espresso color, the shoe is also available in taupe.

The Row Small Bindle Bag, $950 (fwrd.com)

Suede bag
FWRD

A slouchy bag perfect for carrying all of the essentials, this chocolate-colored suede purse is the perfect neutral to accessorize any outfit this fall.

Draping

Mia Goth
Mia Goth at the Venice Film Festival / JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Davina Dress Black Multi, $495 (staud.clothing)

Colorblock dress
STAUD

Embrace the fall season in this moody, colorblocked draped dress that easily transitions from day to night.

Knotted Jersey T-Shirt, $78 (sourceunknown.com)

Draped t-shirt
Source Unknown

A casual take on the trend, this gray T-shirt features a stunning neckline and can be paired with a voluminous skirt or dark denim.

Country-farmer chic

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid / James Devaney/Getty Images

Leila Tartan Dress, $298 (danielleguiziony.com)

Tartan dress
Danielle Guizio

This ladylike midi dress features a scoop neckline and the cutest lace-up detail in back. It’s made of a wool-polyester blend, making it a smart (and warm!) choice for the fall season.

Carolyn Cape Jacket, $650 (sea-ny.com)

Cape jacket
Sea New York

Layer up throughout the fall with this standout workwear cape jacket, featuring plenty of pockets and adjustable drawstrings at the waist.

 Liu Shower-Resistant Raincoat, $240 (damsonmadder.com)

Raincoat
Damson Madder

Fall weather can be unpredictable, but you can be prepared with the right outerwear. Preorder now and this blue and green tartan jacket will ship in early November.

