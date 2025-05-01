Beyoncé’s Extravagant ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Outfits Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Beyoncé is taking over the country with her Cowboy Carter national tour, which means her dedicated fan base, the “Beyhive,” is in for a treat between now and the very last day of the North American leg. The Grammy winner is making it a point to wear a different outfit every single night of the tour, and the fashion festivities officially kicked off in Los Angeles, Calif., with her opening night.
Beyoncé took to her Instagram to let the world know that the tour was officially underway. She opened up her photo dump with a gorgeous white ensemble consisting of a corset bodysuit with a deep plunge and a belt going across the waist. The corset was joined by a pair of white chaps with fringes on the side to give the ensemble that Western flair.
In true Beyoncé fashion, the second outfit was the entire American flag. In line with the theme of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, the Houston native donned a dress that represented the country she holds dear to her heart. Repping red, white and blue never looked so good!
The last real eye-catcher of this compilation was her hot red cowgirl outfit! This look was, hands-down, one where creativity certainly took hold of the steering wheel. From the implementation of intricate white designs to the matching boots and hat to the fact that she wore this outfit while riding a mechanical bull, this look is absolutely going in the Hall of Fame.
Kicking off in Los Angeles in April 2025 and coming to an end in Las Vegas, Nev., in July 2025, Beyoncé’s three-month tour may be one of her shortest runs, but it’s also easily one of her most all-encompassing tours.
As seen at her first performance, the setlist for the show contained over 40 songs. Most of the songs were off Cowboy Carter, but fans still got a chance to hear a few songs from her previous albums, including Renaissance and Lemonade.
In addition to the setlist, the singer kept the ball rolling by giving fans an experience like none other, allowing most fans to go home with at least one piece of memorabilia from the concert. Be it in the form of a light-up bracelet or a cowboy-themed mason jar, no fan left the tour empty-handed.
There were tons of things that took fans’ breaths away. However, above all, what makes the Cowboy Carter tour most fulfilling is that she poured her entire heart and soul into each show. Between having her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on the stage with her, to ensuring her best-dressed fans were spotlighted in recaps on her website, Beyoncé is making it a point to show that this tour is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that she truly holds dear to her heart.
Safe to say, the national tour has started with a bang and will likely finish with a bang. Beyoncé has done it once again!