Bianca Censori Dons Unique Tape Outfit, Debuts Pink Hair in Paris
For months now, Bianca Censori has been turning heads with her unique and daring fashion choices. The model and architect has a way of styling the most eye-catching outfits, and we can’t help but be enthralled.
With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, it’s no surprise that the 29-year-old is at it again with her interesting and fun fashion. On June 20, she stepped out for an evening at Gigi Paris in a daring outfit that appeared as though it were crafted out of tape. The look featured fitted capri pants that fell just below her knees and a top made of a simple halter neck strap, leaving most of her upper body exposed.
She paired the look with platform heels and forewent jewelry for the occasion. Censori took the opportunity to put her new hairdo on display, too. Since arriving in Paris, she has been sporting a bubblegum pink bob and soft curls. The look, though very different from those that she has been seen with in the past (including a short black bob and blonde pixie cut among others), suits the Australia native well—particularly when paired with her fashion-forward looks.
Since marrying American rapper Kanye West, Censori has made a habit of attending various international fashion week shows. Her stop in Paris is only the latest in a long list of high-fashion appearances. And if they have taught us anything, it’s that Censori is not afraid to sport unique fashion and turn heads with her outfits.