Andy Reid Just Gave the Funniest Answer to Which Chiefs Player Should Appear in SI Swimsuit
The countdown to Super Bowl LIX is on, and while football fans across the country place their bets, buy their snacks and make their party plans, the teams and other celebs are already down in New Orleans, La. for all of the pre-game fun. During Super Bowl Week, the media has the opportunity to interview the players, coaches and other prominent names in the NFL, which has already resulted in many viral clips.
From Travis Kelce naming his favorite Taylor Swift album—and reacting to whether or not he’ll propose to his Grammy-winning girlfriend after the game—to the players being asked their opinion on Donald Trump being in attendance, social media is full of engaging interviews from Radio Row.
Ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday, which will see reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles—a particularly big game after the teams faced off in 2023—Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the mic to answer some questions.
As captured on the NFL on FOX TikTok account, Reid gave the funniest, and most perfect answer when asked which Chiefs player would appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit if given the opportunity. “Oh my goodness,” was his initial reaction, before taking a long pause and contemplating aloud, “If it’s a dad bod, it would be Pat [Mahomes]. If it’s a chiseled body, you know, I might have to take the spot.” Laughing, Reid got up from his seat and left after that question.
Watch the TikTok here.
Proving his undeniable sense of humor, Reid’s answer was absolutely unexpected and hilarious. In the comments section of the TikTok video, fans couldn’t help but express their amusement.
“omg Andy in the chiseled spot 😂 I love that he is having fun!” one wrote.
“The best possible answer 😂😂😂,” said another.
“I love this man, protect him at all costs,” a third added.
Of course, Patrick Mahomes isn’t far removed from the SI Swimsuit brand, with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, making her debut with the magazine in 2024. Posing for photographer Derek Kettela in Belize, the mom of three looked so stunning decked out in Chiefs red. The beloved celeb couple also attended the launch party of the 2024 magazine last May in New York City, looking dapper as ever on the red carpet.
This weekend, the Chiefs have the chance to win their third consecutive Super Bowl title, which would be a first in NFL history. Whatever the results are, we already know Mahomes and the other Chiefs WAGs—including Swift—will be bringing their fashion A-game to the sidelines and their suite. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for Reid’s attire this Super Bowl Sunday; maybe he’ll be getting prepared in case SI Swimsuit ever calls him up for a feature.