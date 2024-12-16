Birthday Girl Alix Earle Was a Dream in Mint Green Two-Piece With Unique Metal Feature for SI Swimsuit Debut
Internet personality Alix Earle made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut earlier this year, becoming the brand’s first-ever digital cover star. The New Jersey native, who turns 24 today, was a no-brainer for the opportunity. Not only is she a social media sensation—with a combined 10.8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok—but she’s also an inspiration with her candid conversations about beauty standards and showing the real her online. In 2023, she founded the Alix Earle Scholarship at her alma mater, the University of Miami, to help students pursuing a business degree. It’s amazing to see someone in her position give back.
Earle’s cover moment for SI Swim was a complete game-changer for the brand, which has since debuted a second digital cover in Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher. And that’s exactly what Earle is—a trendsetter. If you love her as much as us, you’ll probably be happy to hear that one of the many fabulous swimsuits she wore for her two photo shoots is now on sale. Temperatures might be getting colder and colder this time of year, but there’s no time like the present to stock up on discounts ahead of the new year.
Zimmermann Waverly Lurex Ring Tie Bikini, $131.25 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Originally $250, the Zimmerman mint green two-piece is now only $131.25 on the Saks Fifth Avenue website. What sets this suit apart from the rest is that it features unique metallic rings on each side of the tops and bottoms, providing a fun detail you can’t take your eyes off of. If you’re totally loving this look but don’t want to spend the money all at once, the site also offers interest-free payments instead of a one-time purchase. The color of the halter-neck number looks absolutely flawless with tan skin like Earle’s, but trust us, it’d look good on anyone.
For Earle’s SI Swimsuit debut, she was photographed in two locations in Florida, creating a sexy and fun after-party vibe indoors and capturing a gorgeous spread of photos out on the beach and in the ocean. She was shot by Yu Tsai and vlogged her experience for her Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast, calling it the “craziest day of [her] entire life.”
“I don't think I’ve ever been filled with more energy in my entire life and I haven't stopped smiling,” Earle documented while on the car ride back from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot. “Even the people that know me are like, ‘Alix, I've never seen you smile like this,’ and I just cannot believe how amazing today went and how amazing everyone on that team was.” The feeling is certainly mutual!
Happy birthday to our inaugural digital cover star, Alix Earle!