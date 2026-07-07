Blake Lively’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

While fans know Blake Lively for her on-screen work in projects like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and It Ends With Us, the Hollywood superstar is also a thriving entrepreneur, executive producer, wife and proud mom of four. Whether on the Met Gala red carpet or stepping out for her latest film premiere, Lively always brings her signature sense of style to bear while dazzling her audience.

Blake Lively | Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images

The 38-year-old Los Angeles native launched her non-alcoholic sparkling mixer brand, Betty Buzz, in 2021, while her canned sparkling cocktail brand, Betty Booze, followed two years later. Shortly after starting the two beverage industry endeavors, Lively also launched Blake Brown Beauty, her haircare line, in 2024.

It’s been a busy few years for the star, who makes sure to prioritize family time outside of work. She and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, share three daughters (James, Inez and Betty) and one son (Olin). Lively often shares snippets of her family life with her 40.7 million Instagram followers, including everything from sweet shout-outs to her spouse to her days off spent by the water. Where the latter is concerned, check out a few of Lively’s best bikini moments over the years below.

Enjoying an afternoon on the water

Last summer, Lively spent some time on a boat while clad in a light pink high-waisted bikini. She accessorized her two-piece with a turquoise pendant and wore her blonde locks in a braided ponytail.

On screen

Lively’s on-screen characters have been spotted in swimwear on more than one occasion, including a scene from Another Simple Favor, the 2025 sequel to the original 2018 thriller/comedy, A Simple Favor, costarring Anna Kendrick.

Promoting Betty Buzz

Lively donned a bright red bikini and a matching visor to promote the Grapefruit flavor of Betty Buzz, which she deemed “a real crowd pleaser,” in a 2023 Instagram carousel.

Heart-shaped glasses

Rocking a similar red two-piece, this time around, Lively paired her bright swimwear with heart-shaped sunglasses and a white and yellow striped towel tied around her waist.

Printed and classic swimwear

Lively proved her versatility in the swimwear department in an April 2023 photo dump. Throughout, she wore a brown and white patterned bikini (accessorized with a dazzling seashell necklace stack), as well as a black one-piece with a belly cut-out.

Maternity suiting

While sharing maternity photos back in 2022, Lively showed off her growing baby bump in a red one-piece with a cute partial flower cut-out on the side. She grinned for the camera in the first slide and cuddled up with Reynolds on a poolside lounger in the next.

White hot

The Gossip Girl actor flaunted her toned midsection in a white bikini set when she was photographed poolside in this summery snap.

Beachfront candids

Lively was photographed at the beach in stills that appear to be from the 2016 film The Shallows, judging by the similar wardrobe she wears in the film.

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