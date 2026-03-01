Swimsuit

These Chic SI Swimsuit Looks Redefined Classic Black One-Pieces With Daring Details

After all, what’s a black one-piece if not the ‘little black dress’ of the swimwear world?

Allie Hayes

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

While it’s often easy to overcomplicate your wardrobe, it’s important to remember why a “closet staple” garment is considered a “staple” in the first place. This sentiment absolutely applies to swimwear, too—take, for instance, the classic black one-piece.

While some might consider a standard all-black one-piece too simple to be stylish, the secret to elevating the look is all in the details. Similar to the “little black dress” we all know, love and own at least one of, punching up a monochromatic one-piece is all about honing in on unique fabrics, striking cutouts and cool designs to make the look stand out.

For a few fantastic examples, see Normani’s Norma Kamali monokini, Brittany Mahomes’s shiny HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID number and Claire Kittle’s asymmetrical style, all from SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue.

Brittany Mahomes, Ronika Love, Christen Goff, Normani, Claire Kittle and Haley Cavinder
Brittany Mahomes, Ronika Love, Christen Goff, Normani, Claire Kittle and Haley Cavinder were photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Brittany and Haley’s swimsuits by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Ronika’s swimsuit by Myra Swim. Christen’s swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Normani’s swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Claire’s swimsuit by Adora Swim. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

With this in mind, we took a look back through the SI Swimsuit archive and pulled out just a handful of our favorite black one-piece looks from over the years for inspiration. Overall, these sleek looks redefined the go-to seaside garment with their unique cuts, unexpected styles and daring details.

Olivia Dunne in Puerto Rico

Olivia Dunne poses in a black cut-out one-piece on the beach in Puerto Rico.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

During her debut feature in Puerto Rico in 2018, this SI Swimsuit 2025 cover star rocked a black one-piece by La Revêche during her shoot, captured by photographer Ben Watts. With two geometric cutouts on the midriff punctuated by fabric rosettes for added texture, Dunne’s strapless ensemble made for one memorable silhouette in the sand.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Eileen Gu in Boca Raton, Fla.

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Speaking of SI Swimsuit 2025, Gu sported her own take on the closet staple one-piece with this high-neck, wrap-style MBM Swim number. Posing among stone architecture for photographer Ben Horton at The Boca Raton, the Olympian—who just took home two silver and one gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games—looked as chic as ever.

Eileen Gu poses in a black one-piece swimsuit for her SI Swimsuit debut in Florida.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders in Zurich, Switzerland

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Another SI Swimsuit 2025 roster member, Sanders sparkled in Switzerland while modeling this sensationally strappy one-piece from celeb-loved designer Mugler. Crafted with a mix of opaque and semi-sheer fabrics, there’s no denying that the asymmetrical, layered cutouts threw the idea of a black one-piece being “boring” right out the metaphorical window.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Hailey Van Lith in Fort Worth

Hailey Van Lith Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Bracelets by Saint Laurent. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

Last but never least, Van Lith showed how sometimes a simple shift in the shape of a black one-piece can completely redefine the look. The basketball sensation sported this incredible Saint Laurent swimsuit when she made her SI Swimsuit digital cover debut last year, photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hailey Van Lith Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

