These Chic SI Swimsuit Looks Redefined Classic Black One-Pieces With Daring Details
While it’s often easy to overcomplicate your wardrobe, it’s important to remember why a “closet staple” garment is considered a “staple” in the first place. This sentiment absolutely applies to swimwear, too—take, for instance, the classic black one-piece.
While some might consider a standard all-black one-piece too simple to be stylish, the secret to elevating the look is all in the details. Similar to the “little black dress” we all know, love and own at least one of, punching up a monochromatic one-piece is all about honing in on unique fabrics, striking cutouts and cool designs to make the look stand out.
For a few fantastic examples, see Normani’s Norma Kamali monokini, Brittany Mahomes’s shiny HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID number and Claire Kittle’s asymmetrical style, all from SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue.
With this in mind, we took a look back through the SI Swimsuit archive and pulled out just a handful of our favorite black one-piece looks from over the years for inspiration. Overall, these sleek looks redefined the go-to seaside garment with their unique cuts, unexpected styles and daring details.
Olivia Dunne in Puerto Rico
During her debut feature in Puerto Rico in 2018, this SI Swimsuit 2025 cover star rocked a black one-piece by La Revêche during her shoot, captured by photographer Ben Watts. With two geometric cutouts on the midriff punctuated by fabric rosettes for added texture, Dunne’s strapless ensemble made for one memorable silhouette in the sand.
Eileen Gu in Boca Raton, Fla.
Speaking of SI Swimsuit 2025, Gu sported her own take on the closet staple one-piece with this high-neck, wrap-style MBM Swim number. Posing among stone architecture for photographer Ben Horton at The Boca Raton, the Olympian—who just took home two silver and one gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games—looked as chic as ever.
Jasmine Sanders in Zurich, Switzerland
Another SI Swimsuit 2025 roster member, Sanders sparkled in Switzerland while modeling this sensationally strappy one-piece from celeb-loved designer Mugler. Crafted with a mix of opaque and semi-sheer fabrics, there’s no denying that the asymmetrical, layered cutouts threw the idea of a black one-piece being “boring” right out the metaphorical window.
Hailey Van Lith in Fort Worth
Last but never least, Van Lith showed how sometimes a simple shift in the shape of a black one-piece can completely redefine the look. The basketball sensation sported this incredible Saint Laurent swimsuit when she made her SI Swimsuit digital cover debut last year, photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.