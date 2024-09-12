Breanna Stewart Pairs Her Jacquard Pre-Game Look With a Stunning Pop of Bright Blue
With only a few weeks left in the WNBA regular season, the New York Liberty are sitting at No. 1 in the league rankings. After falling to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals, the New York squad has cruised through 2024 play—and the team is on track to notch the top seed in the playoffs, which are set to kick off on Sept. 22.
At the forefront of the team’s quest for redemption (in the form of a return to and victory in the WNBA Finals) is Breanna Stewart, the veteran forward on the Liberty’s roster. Though only her second year with the New York squad, the 30-year-old has high ambitions for post-season play. Stewart already has WNBA championships to her name (both of which she won with the Seattle Storm). In other words, this isn’t uncharted territory.
All of which is to say, she has been a powerhouse on the court this season—and off of it, too. Like many WNBA players, she has really leaned into the reinvigorated pre-game fashion tradition. Sure, the athlete has always liked to dress in her signature sporty chic style ahead of games. But this season, she has been putting on a show.
Ahead of the Liberty’s 105-91 win against the Dallas Wings on Sept. 10, Stewart walked through the tunnel in a blue and white abstract set. To the short sleeved top and capri pants, she added a pop of bright blue in the form of black-soled loafers.
The stylish look was only the precursor to Stewart’s outstanding game-time performance. With 27 points, she was the team’s highest scorer on the night. In the coming weeks, we can expect to see more of the same from the athlete.