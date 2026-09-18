Brittany Mahomes, Claire Kittle and More SI Swimsuit Models in Game-Day Looks We’re Loving This Week

The NFL is officially back! With Week 2 of the regular season in play, we’re gearing up for some major matchups while taking in all of the incredible fashion moments Week 1 had to offer. While we love nothing more than a Sunday spent on the couch watching football, we also love scrolling our Instagram feed for the best game-day looks—and our SI Swimsuit models certainly delivered this past week.

Below, take a look at some of the highlights, all of which serve up some incredible game-day outfit inspo for your fall fashion mood board.

Brittany Mahomes

For the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14, Mahomes opted for a dark denim ensemble, made up of a cropped blazer-like top and cuffed denim pant set by ALAÏA. The two-time SI Swimsuit model accessorized her monochromatic look with a white Alexander McQueen purse and pointed-toe boots by Coperni. In her Instagram post of the look, the mom of three expressed her gratitude for seeing husband Patrick Mahomes back on the field following the torn ACL and LCL injury he sustained last December.

Claire Kittle

Kittle, a February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, made the trip to Australia to watch the San Fransisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 10. For the occasion, she wore a 49ers graphic three-quarter-sleeve tee and a pair of slouchy brown pants. As her husband, George Kittle, was also coming back to the field after injury last season, she likewise penned a heartfelt message regarding his return on Instagram.

Christen Goff

Goff, who is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, watched the team’s exciting overtime victory at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13, where she wore a casual navy halter top and a pair of light wash denim. In her Instagram recap, the proud mom of one included sweet pics of her daughter, Romy, on the field as well as her daughter snuggled up with both of her parents.

Haley Cavinder

Cavinder showed some love for her husband, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, with a graphic baby tee that read “I ❤️ Cowboys” across the bust. She paired the cropped top, which had Ferguson’s name and number on the back, with jeans adorned with “Mrs. Fergy” on the backside.

Simone Biles

Biles supported her husband and his new team with a super cool custom look for the Colts vs. Ravens game on Sunday. The Olympic gymnast wore a blue-and-white halter mini dress by Rework the Roster, which featured the safety’s last name and number throughout the design. Biles paired the piece with white knee-high boots and a matching handbag.

Camille Kostek

Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, hosted a “Football Is for the Girls” watch party on Sunday, where she wore a T-shirt with the same phrase on it. Later, the model and host, whose partner is four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, shared a carousel of snaps from the festivities, held in partnership with Polymarket at The Mulberry in New York City.

Berkleigh Wright

Wright, a 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, cheered on her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers kicker Sam Martin, during the team’s first regular season game of 2026 on Sunday. The model opted for a casual game-day outfit consisting of a black Panthers tank top, long denim shorts and black cowboy boots.

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