Gabi Moura Is Returning to the Victoria’s Secret PINK Halftime Show, and SI Swimsuit Stars Approve

With the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Runway Show right around the corner on Sunday, Oct. 18, fashion fans have been clamoring to learn which models they can expect to see on the catwalk. So far, the brand has teased some big names for the main runway, including Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Abby Champion, as well as three-time SI Swimsuit models Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham.

This week, they revealed a few more models set to appear with a playful social media video, this time sharing the names of those walking in the PINK Halftime Show—and among the beautiful faces was yet another star familiar to SI Swimsuit: Gabi Moura! The content creator appeared in the magazine for the first time this year with a sultry, sun-drenched shoot at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., just off the coast of Fort Myers.

The announcement video channeled serious Y2K vibes as the models strutted through a mall toward the Victoria’s Secret PINK location. (We might be showing our age a little here, but it totally reminded us of that scene in Mean Girls—IYKYK.) Moura walked in the center with fellow returning model Yoon Young Bae on one side and newcomer Jordan Leftwich on the other.

All three models embraced playful millennial staple looks, styling foldover yoga pants, cropped baby tees and, of course, plenty of body glitter. In a separate post, the brand celebrated Moura’s return individually, penning in the caption, “Can’t wait to watch [Moura] work the PINK Halftime Show for the second year in a row and to celebrate, we’ve released an unapologetically PINK capsule to help you get in the zone too.”

The exciting news was also absolutely SI Swimsuit model-approved! Many of the models’ fans—as well as a couple of her fellow SI Swimsuit models—stopped by the comments to share their excitement for Moura’s runway return.

“HELLL YES @gabimfmoura,” Katie Austin, who joined Moura in Fort Myers, penned.

“YASSSS @gabimfmoura YASSSS,” Haley Baylee, who returned to SI Swimsuit in 2026 after a five-year hiatus with a shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, added.

Of course, Moura has plenty of runway experience, including a stint with SI Swimsuit earlier this summer. ICYMI, the model walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, where she rocked multiple designer styles for fans in Miami at the W South Beach. And if you missed the show, no need to feel FOMO! You can still watch—or rewatch—the entire 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+.

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