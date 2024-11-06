Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Another Chiefs Win With All-Denim Look, PDA With Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes brought style and spirit to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 4, cheering on her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs in a fun, trendy, all-denim look.
The Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 on Monday evening and Brittany showcased her game day fashion with a mix of designer and streetwear pieces: an EB Denim Domenico Bomer jacket ($495), rag & bone Miramar Mid-Rise jogger pants ($155), a classic RE/DONE X Hanes 1950s boxy tee ($95) from Revolve, and washed charcoal gray platform Converse ($180). The 29-year-old, who celebrates her milestone birthday next August, added a pop of color with her red leather Givenchy P’tit Voyou shoulder bag ($2,067) and the accessory perfectly complemented the team’s victorious energy and signature fiery hue.
The KC Current team co-owner and former pro soccer player shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram, celebrating the Chiefs’s undefeated status, showing off her outfit and displaying some cute post-game couple’s PDA.
In the cover snap of her Instagram carousel, Brittany beamed bright under the football stadium lights and popped one foot up, showing off her personality. She rocked her go-to glowy glam look and beachy blonde waves.
In the next image, she turned to face the three-time Super Bowl champion, with her back facing the camera to reveal “Mahomes 15” emblazoned across the back of her jacket and jeans. Patrick, 29, in his red Chiefs uniform and signature headband, had his arms wrapped around her lower back.
“8 & ZERO😎,” the 2024 SI Swimsuit model captioned the post shared with her 2.1 million followers.
“So incredible,” Carly-Ann Dell commented.
“What. A. Night. ❤,” Heather Smith wrote.
“Obsessed with the denim cowboy outfit!” Kelly Stafford added.
“Loved this outfit!!” Laurabeth Cabott complimented.
“Ok cutie girl!!!” Bex Pichelmann exclaimed.
“Cutest mama! 🙌 so glad Patrick wasn’t hurt too bad, he’s superman!” Mallory Means chimed, referencing his ankle during the early moments of the fourth quarter. Fortunately he returned to the field after visiting the medical tent and helped secure a touchdown with five minutes left in the game,
“Hope you two last forever ❤️❤️. Love is réal,” one fan gushed.
The high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2022, are a power duo both on and off the field. Already parents to daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze, Patrick and Brittany are now expecting baby no. 3.