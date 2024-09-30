Brittany Mahomes Opts for Leather Pants, Custom Shoes for Game Day
The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 29, and the reigning Super Bowl Champions came out victorious by a score of 17-10 at SoFi Stadium. One of the many fans in attendance was 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Brittany Mahomes, who cheered on her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in style.
While the 29-year-old’s chic game-day style typically varies between sporty and elevated, yesterday’s ensemble fell into a more traditional spectator style category. Mahomes opted for a red short sleeved T-shirt, which she paired with black leather tearaway pants, custom sneakers by Colin Szumski and a black baseball cap with “Mahomes” and her husband’s jersey number, “15,” on the front.
The Kansas City Current co-owner showed off her simple, yet chic game-day style with an Instagram carousel, where she also cradled her growing baby bump and shared an embrace with her quarterback hubby, also 29. The pair, who are already parents to two children, are expecting a little girl.
“15❤️,” she captioned her carousel simply, while plenty of Mahomes’s 2.1 million followers chimed into the comments section with praise over the outfit.
“Casual & Fun game day look 😍,” one person wrote. “Love those sneakers 💛15❤️.”
“Pregnancy looks so good on you!! Definitely brings the freckles (or Angel 💋s) out!!!” someone else added. “Go Chiefs 💛❤️ #mahomie4life.”
“Love the fit!!!🔥🔥🔥,” another gushed.
In a few Instagram stories from the day, Mahomes also showed off a clear game day-appropriate tote with “15” stitched on the front, along with a sweet message for her husband overtop a photo of the two hugging: “Another Win, always proud of you 15.”
Mahomes, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie who posed for Derek Kettela in Belize, noted on set that no matter whether she’s making a public appearance or is at home with her family, she is always true to herself “in any setting.”
“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” she stated. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
For Sunday Night Football on Sept. 22, when the Chiefs faced the Atlanta Falcons, Mahomes wore a similarly sporty fieldside ensemble. Check it out here.