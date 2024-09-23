Brittany Mahomes Pairs Oversized Tee With Red Cowboy Boots for Chiefs Game Day
When it comes to chic game-day fashion, Brittany Mahomes always delivers. The KC Current co-owner and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie can always be found at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on game days.
Sunday evening was no different, and the 29-year-old soon-to-be mom of three was spotted on the sidelines in an oversized and bedazzled Chiefs T-shirt, which she paired with tiny shorts and bright red cowboy boots. Mahomes wore her long blonde locks in fishtail braids and accessorized with a small red and black purse. The stylish look brings to mind a similar ensemble friend and fellow NFL WAG Taylor Swift wore to the Chiefs game on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Mahomes posed for a trio of pics down on the field which she then shared to Instagram following the Sept. 22 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Shop her bedazzled T-shirt below, and if you’re going for a similarly oversized look, be sure to size up.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Kansas City Chiefs Gameday Couture Women’s Oversized Mini Rhinestone Classic T-Shirt, $43.49 (fanatics.com)
The oversized tee features a vintage wash and is made of 100% cotton. And just in case the Chiefs aren’t your home team, shop the same style for your NFL team of choice here.
“Sunday Night❤️,” Mahomes wrote in the caption of her IG post.
“Cutieeee I love this hair 😍,” trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek gushed.
“Very demure, very cutesy ✨,” someone else added.
“Dat whole lewk 🔥,” another person wrote.