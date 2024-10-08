Brittany Mahomes Rocks Full Red Vinyl Ensemble for Monday Night Football
While many of us opt for casual jerseys and simple blue jeans on game day, leave it to Brittany Mahomes to channel Britney Spears in head-to-toe vinyl on the sidelines. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New Orleans Saints by a score of 26-13 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, in an ensemble reminiscent of the pop star’s “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video.
Mahomes showed off her sidelines style on Instagram, where she modeled her red long-sleeved vinyl jacket and matching pants against a red backdrop. The 29-year-old soon-to-be mom of three accessorized with a black handbag and black pointed-toe shoes. In the snaps, which Mahomes aptly captioned “Monday Night❤️,” the Kansas City Current co-owner grinned for the camera and served up her best smolder.
As for glam, Mahomes worked with makeup artist Bex Pichelmann, who opted for flirty lashes, peach blush, lined and glossy lips, and bold brows. Hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott gave Mahomes a sleek and smooth blowout that cascaded over her shoulders.
Plenty of Mahomes’s 2.1 million followers chimed into the comments section with praise over the Texas native’s ensemble.
“She’s pregnant and in vinyl!!” fellow 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims gushed. “My queen.”
“It’s giving… BRITNEY 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” someone else added.
“A vision in red ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan wrote.
“Oops she did it again ❤️🔥,” one user quipped.
“RED IS YOUR COLOR 🙌🏼,” an additional follower cheered.
We have to agree with the latter statement, as the certified personal trainer wore all red swimwear for her rookie photo shoot in Belize, captured by Derek Kettela. From itty-bitty two-pieces to sleek cut-out one-piece swimsuits, Mahomes rocked each and every look with confidence while on set. And while on location in San Pedro, she offered up some great advice where empowerment is concerned.
“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” Mahomes stated. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
Postgame, Mahomes took to her Instagram story to hype up the Chiefs’ undefeated record so far this season: “Oops, we did it again 😊,” she wrote. “5-0 🔥🔥🔥.”