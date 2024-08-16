Brittany Mahomes Served Idyllic Tropical Vacation Vibes in a Vibrant Floral Set in Belize
Brittany Mahomes made her SI Swimsuit debut in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela this year, and it’s certainly a photo shoot to remember. The certified fitness trainer and former professional soccer player had a blast on location with the team, and described the experience as one that she never saw coming, even in her “wildest dreams.”
The 28-year-old served major main character energy in a series of bold, fiery red hot bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces. Mahomes truly wowed with her slim, sculpted figure and impeccable posing skills on set, and the style team switched things up for one stringy two-piece, adding fun, flirty, feminine florals into the mix.
Check out the vibrant suit below, and shop more styles at heavymanners.com.
Ludlow St Triangle Front Tie Top, $110 and Ludlow St Side Tie Bottoms, $115 (heavymanners.com)
The mom of two, who is pregnant with her third baby, shares her kids with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and three-time NFL Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. She uses her platform to encourage other women to love themselves and inspire positivity.
“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too. Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” the Texas native said. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”