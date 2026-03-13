Brooks Nader’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

To say that Brooks Nader’s has had an incredible last 12 months would be the understatement of the century.

In 2025, the model debuted her hit Hulu series, Love Thy Nader. Starring alongside her sisters—Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane—the reality TV series follows the Baton Rouge natives as they move from their small Louisiana hometown to New York City to pursue their dreams in the hectic world of modeling and high fashion. The show was a hit and was renewed for a second season by autumn, with Season 2 scheduled for 2026. And in March of this year, Nader shared even more exciting, TV-related news: she’s set to star as a series regular on the FOX reboot of Baywatch.

Outside of her rising star power, Nader is also known for her sensational style, especially when it comes to seaside looks—and trust us, we here at SI Swimsuit would know, as the model has been featured in the annual issue every year since her debut in 2019. She was also officially crowned an SI Swimsuit “legend” in 2024 for the magazine’s 60th Anniversary, cementing her status as a staple of the brand. Still, her expertise when it comes to swimsuit styling goes beyond the pages of the magazine, stretching out into her everyday looks, as well.

With this in mind, we’ve collected a few of our favorite bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments Nader has shared on social media throughout the years to exemplify her incredible fashion sense.

Everyday seaside style

When Nader’s off the clock as a model, her signature swimwear style is defined by an eclectic mix of two-pieces and daring monokinis. While her taste typically leans toward classic colors and timeless trends, she doesn’t hesitate to mix it up with an adventurous silhouette or unexpected accessory while seaside.

Matching her favorite swimsuit to her favorite hotel

Pairing a classic black bikini with a striped cardigan

Embracing a unique style of swim top, complete with buttons

Lounging poolside in a pretty pink two-piece

Soaking in the sun in a radiant red number

Celebrating a fellow SI Swimsuit star’s Bachelorette party in navy blue

Styling an outstanding orange bikini for a day on the water

Playing with different textures in a crochet two-piece

Switching things up in a black and white bandeau top

Mixing timeless animal prints with a modern monokini

Posing for pics in a bikini bottom and crop top combo

Enjoying an incredible view in a coordinating sapphire ensemble

Becoming beach-ready in a white and orange ‘fit

Cover girl cool

Still, Nader’s beachside style isn’t restricted to only her everyday spring and summer looks, or even her SI Swimsuit photo features. The model has been the cover star on multiple magazines, where she’s also sported swimwear in her signature Nader style, opting for sultry cuts that capture her often adventurous aesthetic.

In a striking, strappy black monokini for Us Weekly

In a daringly dipped white one-piece for Ocean Drive

In a shimmering, peachy bikini for Hamptons

And of course, manifesting Baywatch for SI Swimsuit 2023

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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