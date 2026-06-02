The Nader Sisters Slay the SI Swimsuit Runway During Swim Week

Brooks Nader and her three sisters absolutely nailed their walks on the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week on Saturday, May 30. And in case you missed out on the action live from the W South Beach in Miami, don’t worry—we’ve got all the looks recapped for you here, and you can catch the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in its entirety on June 9, when it is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

The four Nader sisters, including Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader and Grace Ann Nader, took the Sunshine State by storm over the weekend and captured everything along the way, courtesy of Samsung, the official mobile technology partner of SI Swimsuit. If you’ve ever wondered how our models take the perfect selfie, we’ll let you in on a little secret: The ultra-premium 200MP camera on Samsung’s mobile devices captures every detail, and the Nightography feature on Galaxy devices results in bright, crisp photos and video, no matter the time of day.

Plus, using Google’s Circle to Search technology on Samsung mobile devices makes sister fights over clothes a thing of the past. Learn how to use the feature here in order to recreate your fave SI Swimsuit model’s outfits with the click of a button. And below, take a peek at just a few of the incredible moments the Naders experienced during Swim Week.

SI Swimsuit fitting, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

An array of colorful bikinis during SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show fitting. See more from our model’s fitting and spa day on Thursday, May 28, here.

Brooks Nader, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Brooks Nader

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader smiles for her Samsung device camera while taking a selfie.

Mary Holland Nader | William Perez

Mary Holland Nader multitasks on her Samsung device during glam.

Grace Ann Nader | William Perez

Grace Ann Nader stays productive on her Samsung phone while getting her makeup done.

Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Mary Holland Nader, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Mary Holland Nader can all agree on the best way to take a selfie: by using a Samsung mobile device.

Backstage glam, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

A glimpse at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show’s glam teams backstage, captured on a Samsung mobile device.

SI Swimsuit Runway Show | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Getting ready for the Swim Week show to begin.

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader are all smiles backstage during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Brooks Nader, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Brooks Nader models a black Vesey one-piece swimsuit during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach.

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