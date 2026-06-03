SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2026: Get a Sneak Peek at the Models’ Walks Ahead of the Hulu Premiere

The signs that summer is nearly here are all around us. The air is a little warmer, the beach is calling our name—and of course, the SI Swimsuit Runway Show took over Swim Week in Miami this past weekend!

Following the launch of SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue back on Tuesday, May 12, the magazine celebrated with an epic Launch Week in New York City. Then, just over a week later, the brand reunited with many of the models who appeared in this year’s issue, as well as a few friends of the brand and surprise guests in the Sunshine State for the annual Swim Week celebration.

Beginning on Thursday, May 28, the magazine met the models for their fittings before hosting a fun-in-the-sun Beach Club Party on Friday, May 29. On the shores of South Florida, the models mixed and mingled before meeting up once more that evening for a luxurious VIP kick-off dinner presented by KYU x Drinking Pig.

SI Swimsuit Runway Show | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Everything led to Saturday, May 30, when the models hit the catwalk at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. Surrounded by a shimmering pool and cheering fans, the models rocked the runway in their daring designer looks, making for a memorable evening in Miami.

And for the first time, SI Swimsuit has teamed up with Hulu so you can stream the entire show from the comfort of your home! Starting Tuesday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET, fans will be able to see all of the models strut their stuff on the runway amid live performances from Lizzo and routines performed by several Dancing With the Stars pros. Still, it seems cruel to make fans wait so long to see their favorite models walk...

A sneak peek at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Ahead of the premiere on Hulu, SI Swimsuit has been teasing glimpses of the models’ runway walks across social media. With this in mind, we took the liberty of rounding these posts up in one place for your viewing pleasure—oh no, no need to thank us! So, before the show becomes available to stream on Tuesday, enjoy this sneak peek at the stars you can expect to see take their turn on the catwalk:

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder

Maura Higgins

Emma Slater

Hailey Bills

Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader

Mary Holland Nader

Jenna Johnson

Britt Stewart

For even more model looks and surprise performances, be sure to catch the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show when it premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET!

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