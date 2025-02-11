Brooks Nader Steps Out in Satin Body-Hugging Gown at ‘The White Lotus’ Premiere With Gleb Savchenko
Brooks Nader takes looking elegant on the red carpet to a whole new level with her attendance at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere this week.
The 2023 SI Swimsuit cover girl stunned in a classy white gown that made her look as sophisticated as ever. The floor-length, half-sleeve dress draped the carpet with its spotless satin silk fabric. The top of the dress was an open v-neck, allowing for nothing but her glowing skin and diamond-filled collar necklace to be at the front and center of everyone’s attention. And, speaking of accessories, medium-sized hoop necklaces along with a silver bracelet are the other pieces of jewelry she adorned this outfit with.
Tying the entire look together was the celebrity’s perfectly styled hair, lightly parted with a side swoop while the rest of her beautiful dirty blonde tresses fell perfectly across the length of her shoulders. Looking just as ravishing as Nader was none other than Gleb Savchenko, her dance partner on Dancing with the Stars Season 33—and suspected boyfriend.
For his part, Savchenko wore a polished black turtle neck with matching black pants, an ensemble that juxtaposed Nader’s outfit perfectly. Like his former dance partner, his hair was neatly styled, slicked back to show off that handsome face card.
Nader and Savchenko may have come in ninth place during their time together on Dancing With the Stars, but there's no doubt that this duo was among the top spots for the best dressed on the White Lotus red carpet.
Outside of killing it on the red carpet, Nader—who debuted with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Paradise Island 2019 and returned for additional photo shoots every year since—spends her days collaborating with countless beloved brands. Between staying hydrated on the go with Celsius drinks and ensuring she’s connected with her family and friends with her Samsung phone to having a good time with a Smirnoff drink in hand, the model certainly has a lot on her plate.
But no matter how much her schedule is filled, she always makes the time to look effortlessly stylish—take these Abercrombie & Fitch denim jeans as proof:
With all these partnerships under her belt and a TV premiere red carpet appearance, 2025 is off to a very great start for Nader, leaving her millions of Instagram fans more than ready to see what else the year has in store for her.